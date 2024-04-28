Harry and Meghan will head to Nigeria after duke visits UK next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry and Meghan will head to Nigeria after duke visits UK next month

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are heading to Nigeria next month (Yaroslav Sabitov/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Nigeria next month after Harry attends an event in the UK.

He will attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at London’s St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday May 8, though it is not known if Meghan will join him.

The couple will then head to Nigeria after being invited by the west African country’s chief of defence staff, who met Harry in Germany last September at Invictus Games Dusseldorf.

The Invictus Games was founded as a sporting event for injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

Invictus Games – Dusseldorf
Meghan and Harry during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The couple will meet service members and their families, and participate in traditional cultural activities, Nigerian media reported.

Other details about the visit are not yet known.

Local newspapers reported that Defence Headquarters was “honoured” and “delighted” after Harry and Meghan, who is of Nigerian descent, had accepted the invitation.

It will be their first visit to Nigeria as a couple.

Harry is to return to the UK for the first time since his visit to see the King after his cancer diagnosis in February.

The duke is expected to give a reading at a service of thanksgiving marking a decade since the inaugural Invictus Games London in 2014.

It will be the first major event he has attended in Britain for some time.

Organisers say there has been no confirmation of any other royals attending, or if Meghan or the couple’s children will be in the UK.

The service is scheduled two days after Harry’s son Archie celebrates his fifth birthday.

Actor Damian Lewis is set to recite the Invictus poem during the service.

Representatives from Invictus Games participating nations, including members of the wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veteran community, will also be in attendance.

Harry and Meghan moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from royal duties.