Harry and Meghan will head to Nigeria after duke visits UK next month

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Nigeria next month after Harry attends an event in the UK.

He will attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at London’s St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday May 8, though it is not known if Meghan will join him.

The couple will then head to Nigeria after being invited by the west African country’s chief of defence staff, who met Harry in Germany last September at Invictus Games Dusseldorf.

The Invictus Games was founded as a sporting event for injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

Meghan and Harry during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The couple will meet service members and their families, and participate in traditional cultural activities, Nigerian media reported.

Other details about the visit are not yet known.

Local newspapers reported that Defence Headquarters was “honoured” and “delighted” after Harry and Meghan, who is of Nigerian descent, had accepted the invitation.

It will be their first visit to Nigeria as a couple.

Harry is to return to the UK for the first time since his visit to see the King after his cancer diagnosis in February.

The duke is expected to give a reading at a service of thanksgiving marking a decade since the inaugural Invictus Games London in 2014.

It will be the first major event he has attended in Britain for some time.

Organisers say there has been no confirmation of any other royals attending, or if Meghan or the couple’s children will be in the UK.

The service is scheduled two days after Harry’s son Archie celebrates his fifth birthday.

Actor Damian Lewis is set to recite the Invictus poem during the service.

Representatives from Invictus Games participating nations, including members of the wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veteran community, will also be in attendance.

Harry and Meghan moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from royal duties.