Bromley beat Altrincham to claim place in National League play-off final

Bromley will take on Solihull Moors at Wembley next weekend for a place in the Football League after coming from behind to defeat Altrincham 3-1 in their National League play-off semi-final.

Alty scored the only goal of the first half in the 31st minute when Regan Linney tucked away a close-range effort.

But the game turned on its head in nine minutes shortly after half-time, with Myles Weston heading in the leveller, Jude Arthurs putting Bromley ahead and Weston curling in a sublime third with a first-time shot from the edge of the area.

Chris Conn-Clarke hit the bar with an indirect free-kick late on but Altrincham could not find a way back into the contest and Bromley are now one match away from reaching the EFL for the first time in their history.