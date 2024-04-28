Iranian community protests in London over death sentence for popular rapper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iranian community protests in London over death sentence for popular rapper

By Press Association
Protesters displayed placards and signs opposite Downing Street (Jeff Moore/PA)
Protesters displayed placards and signs opposite Downing Street (Jeff Moore/PA)

Demonstrators have protested in central London against a death sentence given to a popular rapper in Iran.

Members of the Iranian community wore masks depicting the face of Toomaj Salehi and erected a mock gallows outside Downing Street on Sunday.

The 33-year-old was sentenced to death by an Iranian court earlier this week for his support of the Woman, Life, Freedom movement, which developed after protests in Iran in 2022.

Toomaj Salehi death sentence protest
Protesters wore masks of Salehi and waved Iranian flags (Jeff Moore/PA)

The protests broke out after Mahsa Amini, 22, died in the custody of the country’s morality police after being detained for wearing her hijab too loosely.

Salehi is known for using his lyrics to criticise the Islamic Republic of Iran, highlighting corruption, poverty, state executions and the killing of protesters.

Placards and flags, including one reading “Free Toomaj Salehi – Death sentence for rapping”, were carried with Iranian flags by the protesters.

Other protests for Salehi have taken place around the world over the weekend, including in Spain, the US and Australia.