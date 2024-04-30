Former Irish premier: I wish to God UK politicians would look at their own laws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Irish premier: I wish to God UK politicians would look at their own laws

By Press Association
Bertie Ahern said Ms McEntee was doing a fine job (PA)

Former Irish premier Bertie Ahern has said “wishes to God” that British politicians would “look at their own laws” in relation to the Common Travel Area.

The ex-Taoiseach’s comments come amid a row between Ireland and the UK over sending arrivals back to Britain, amid a reported increase in the number of asylum seekers crossing the Northern Ireland border.

The former leader, who played a key role in negotiating the Good Friday Agreement and who was vocal on Anglo-Irish relations during Brexit negotiations, said Irish ministers should not “play into their game” ahead of local elections in England and Wales on Thursday.

Mr Ahern said that if the British government had cancelled a meeting with him last-minute, “I would tell them the next meeting is in Kerry”.

Home Secretary James Cleverly and Justice Minister Helen McEntee were due to meet in London on Monday to discuss how to protect the Common Travel Area.

But the meeting was cancelled late on Sunday night; Ms McEntee then did not attend the British-Irish conference in London.

Asked about the last-minute cancellation, Mr Ahern said: “I don’t think that’s a good idea. I can never remember, actually, British officials doing that on me. But, anyway, I would have told them the next meeting would be in Kerry.”

Helen McEntee
Justice Minister Helen McEntee did not attend the British-Irish conference in London (Liam McBurney/PA)

Asked whether Ms McEntee was right not to attend the conference in response, Mr Ahern said: “I think was the right call. If you went over for a meeting and they cancelled at short notice, you know, she has enough to be doing.

“She’s doing a good job, in my view, trying to deal with all of this stuff rather than playing into their game.”

He said that “No 10 spin doctors were doing a good job trying to make this all about Rwanda”, when he said the issue was about the Common Travel Area.

“I’m sure it’ll make an enormous difference to their local election results,” he told RTE Radio’s Today with Claire Byrne programme.

Asked about Conservative MP Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg’s comments where he suggested the row offered a “golden opportunity” to place “illegal migrants in the UK” in facilities near the Irish border, Mr Ahern urged British politicians to “look at their own laws”.

“I suppose we should say that we’re very proud in this country that we do care about people that are fleeing from terrible conflicts and we do have a conscience in this country,” he said.

“Because our long history shows us that people who are being persecuted need to be protected.

“What we’re trying to deal with is people who shouldn’t be here and wouldn’t pass the rigours of an assessment.

“Rees-Mogg was saying last night that everybody that comes into Britain that shouldn’t be in Britain from France and comes in on the boats, ‘we’ll put them all on the Irish border’.

“Well, I wish to God British politicians would look at their own laws and maybe I’ll send them a text today which I used to for years and tell him: ‘Read the Common Travel Area’ and read his own terrorism legislation, but anyway.”

He added: “I don’t think we’re going to start checking passports on the Irish border – that would be going against everything that we fought and won in the Brexit discussion – but I don’t think the UK are going to do that.

“I don’t think the UK have any interest, even though it’s their law, of checking people coming in through Belfast or Larne or anywhere else. So I don’t think that’s going to happen.”