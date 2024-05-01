Workers in processing plants ‘particularly at risk’ during pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Workers in processing plants ‘particularly at risk’ during pandemic

By Press Association
ICTU assistant general secretary Gerry Murphy (PA)
Workers in processing plants were particularly at risk during the pandemic, a senior trade union official has said.

Gerry Murphy, from the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU), started his evidence to the Covid-19 Inquiry sitting in Belfast by remembering the 400 people of working age in Northern Ireland who died during the pandemic.

He said he hopes the work of the inquiry as a whole “will aid the creation of a set of circumstances where such a situation will never arise again”.

The inquiry heard that some 30,000 workers in Northern Ireland are employed through agencies, with a large proportion of these during the pandemic working in agriculture and the food processing sector.

It also heard that the highest proportion of deaths among people of working age in the region were among workers in processing plants and machine operatives.

“13.4% of that 400 who lost their lives were in that sector,” Mr Murphy told the inquiry.

Mr Murphy said following the death of a worker at a processing plant, a senior Unite official wrote to the then-first minister Dame Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill raising concern that there should have been mass Covid testing in that sector.

“That never happened. There should have been more unannounced inspections. That didn’t happen either,” he said.

“Unite the Union felt, and we shared this view up to a point as well, that there was some wilful disregarding of the advice on the part of some of the employers.

“Those working in processing plants were particularly at risk, as were those who were in front-facing occupations such as retail – that was the other big proportion of those 400 lives that were lost.”

Mr Murphy was also asked about an engagement forum that the trade unions had taken part in during the early part of the pandemic.

He said it did good work initially, identifying the list of key workers and essential sectors, but later in 2020 it had ceased to function effectively and had effectively ended by 2021.

He suggested that political leaders be asked why the work of the forum did not continue.