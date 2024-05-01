Melissa McCarthy responds to Barbra Streisand after Ozempic question

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Melissa McCarthy responds to Barbra Streisand after Ozempic question

By Press Association
Melissa McCarthy attending the UK Premiere of the live action re-imagining of The Little Mermaid, at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London. Picture date: Monday May 15, 2023.
Melissa McCarthy attending the UK Premiere of the live action re-imagining of The Little Mermaid, at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London. Picture date: Monday May 15, 2023.

Melissa McCarthy has responded to Barbra Streisand asking questions about whether she has taken the drug Ozempic, which has seen a surge in demand from people wanting to lose weight.

Following a backlash online, musical star Streisand deleted her comment below the Bridesmaids star’s social media post and has insisted that she was trying to pay her fellow actress a “compliment”.

In an Instagram video on Wednesday, McCarthy said: “The takeaway, Barbra Streisand knows I exist, she reached out to me and she thought I looked good. I win the day.”

She also spent the clip leafing through a magazine featuring Streisand on the cover, while wearing the same floral outfit from the premiere of her Netflix film Unfrosted in Los Angeles.

McCarthy had posted pictures on the social media site from the Centre Theatre Group (CTG) gala, wearing a pastel green tulle dress with a matching blazer, alongside US director Adam Shankman in a baby pink suit, earlier in the week.

LA Premiere of “Unfrosted”
Melissa McCarthy at the premiere of the Netflix film (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Underneath the post, Streisand wrote: “Give him my regards, did you take Ozempic?” referencing the type 2 diabetes medicine, which has not been licensed as a weight loss drug in the UK or US.

She later deleted the comment, and posted an Instagram story, saying: “I went on Instagram to see the photos we’d posted of the beautiful flowers I’d received for my birthday.

“Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy, who I sang with on my Encore album.

“She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment.

“I forgot the world is reading!”

Known for Yentl, Funny Girl and The Prince Of Tides, Streisand is one of a handful of performers to have achieved Egot status.

She was won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony during her career.

Her comments come after Oprah Winfrey starred in an ABC special titled Shame, Blame, And The Weight Loss Revolution.

The special focused on weight-loss medication, which the TV host had previously admitted to taking, although has not specified which medication.

Ozempic can only be prescribed for patients with type 2 diabetes, although the UK government acknowledges: “It is not authorised for weight-loss, but it is used off-label for that purpose.”