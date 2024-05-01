No big night for Jason Day after long-awaited 2023 win in Texas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No big night for Jason Day after long-awaited 2023 win in Texas

By Press Association
Australia’s Jason Day will bid to retain his CJ Cup Byron Nelson title in Texas this week (David Davies/PA)

Defending champion Jason Day has revealed he did not celebrate winning the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last year, even though it ended a five-year victory drought.

Day carded a brilliant closing 62 at TPC Craig Ranch 12 months ago to finish 23 under par, a shot ahead of Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim.

It was the former world number one’s 13th career PGA Tour title, but his first since winning the Wells Fargo Championship in 2018. Day’s first victory came at what was then called the HP Byron Nelson Championship in 2010.

“I didn’t celebrate,” Day said in a pre-tournament press conference ahead of his title defence.

“I typically don’t celebrate after a win, which is kind of weird. Kind of get home and I’m already exhausted. Yeah, typically go home and just rest up and just kind of reflect on everything.

“Five years is a long time between wins. Little too long if you ask me. But I don’t know, it was kind of strange. I had a lot of good finishes leading up to this event last year to win.

“I just knew something good was going to happen around the corner and obviously it did.

“I guess we live kind of in a fish bowl as players because we live week to week and then a person wins and then we’re talking about the next guy that wins and it goes on from there.

Australia’s Jason Day (left) reacts after missing a birdie on the 18th green during day four of The Open at Royal Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Once the week happened, it was nice to be able to get that win after five years, but my mindset was pretty much quickly on to the next tournament.”

The next tournament resulted in a missed cut in the US PGA Championship, which Day won in 2015, and the 36-year-old also made early exits from the Memorial Tournament and US Open before securing an unwanted “runner-up grand slam” by finishing in a tie for second in the Open at Royal Liverpool.

So far this season Day has recorded three top 10s in 10 events on the PGA Tour and feels the work he has put in with coach Chris Como is about to pay dividends.

“In regards to my play, I hadn’t been that happy with it or that pleased with it,” he added.

“My short game has been great. Putting has been great. Off the tee has been great. The iron play has been kind of letting me down.

“So just working on a few things with Chris to try and like alleviate some of the stress and pressure that the iron play is putting on the rest of my game.

“I feel like I’ve kind of turned a corner now, which has been great.”