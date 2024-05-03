Mohamed Al Fayed’s daughter pleads not guilty to robbery charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Mohamed Al Fayed’s daughter pleads not guilty to robbery charge

By Press Association
Camilla Fayed pleaded not guilty to robbery at Guildford Crown Court in Surrey (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Camilla Fayed pleaded not guilty to robbery at Guildford Crown Court in Surrey (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mohamed Al Fayed’s daughter has pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbing her brother of his phone.

Camilla Fayed, 39, is said to have robbed Omar Fayed of his £1,900 iPhone in the gym of the family’s Grade I listed estate, Barrow Green Court, near Oxted in Surrey, on May 18 2020.

Fayed, of Park Lane, central London, spoke to confirm her identity and to plead not guilty to robbery at Guildford Crown Court on Friday morning.

Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed died in September at the age of 94.

Fayed’s husband, Mohamad Esreb, 43, Matthew Littlewood, 34, and Andrew Bott, 52, are also accused of a single count of robbery in relation to the alleged incident.

Esreb, of Park Lane, central London, and Bott, of Coppice Wood, County Durham, also pleaded not guilty during the same hearing.

Littlewood, of Haydock Road, Colburn, North Yorkshire, will be arraigned at a later date.

During a previous hearing at Guildford Crown Court, a trial date was set for February 3 next year.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.