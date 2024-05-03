Harris says politician homes should be out of bounds after protest at his house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK & World

Harris says politician homes should be out of bounds after protest at his house

By Press Association
Taoiseach Simon Harris (Liam McBurney/PA)
Taoiseach Simon Harris (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Taoiseach has said the homes of politicians should be out of bounds after an anti-immigration demonstration was staged outside his home.

Simon Harris said it was bedtime for his two young children when the protesters gathered outside his house in Co Wicklow on Thursday evening.

It was the latest in a series of similar recent incidents involving anti-immigration protests outside the homes of political figures in Ireland.

It is understood the Taoiseach was not at home at the time as he had been away attending a funeral.

The Fine Gael leader was asked about the incident on a visit to Belfast on Friday.

“I don’t want to say too much about this and I don’t like describing those sorts of things as protest,” he said.

“I’ve a very clear view in relation to this. Whether it’s me, whether it’s an opposition politician, whether it’s anybody, I always think people’s families and people’s homes should be out of bounds.

“It was bedtime for my kids last night when this situation arose. I don’t think it’s appropriate.”

Mr Harris was in Belfast to meet Stormont First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

Ms O’Neill condemned those involved in the incident at the Taoiseach’s home.

“It is totally inappropriate,” she said.

“The Taoiseach has two young kids and I think your home should be your sanctity and I don’t think there should be any tolerance for that type of attack on someone’s home.”

The Garda said it received a report of a gathering of people outside a residence in Co Wicklow shortly after 7.00pm on Thursday.

“Those present gathered for a duration of less than 10 minutes before leaving the area,” said a Garda statement.

“An Garda Siochana is investigating all the circumstances of this incident.”