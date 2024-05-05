Scientists examining role of DNA in development of bowel cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scientists examining role of DNA in development of bowel cancer

By Press Association
Handout file image illustrating bowel cancer. (Queen’s University Belfast/PA)
Scottish scientists are hoping to find a way to “shoot the messenger” that allows cells to grow in the wrong place in the bowel, which can lead to cancerous tumours.

The Cancer Research UK Scotland team in Glasgow is examining the role DNA and its biological messaging system, RNA, play in the development of cancer in the bowel.

DNA contains the instructions our bodies need to grow and repair themselves, but not all cells need all the information in our DNA as cells perform different functions depending on where they are in the body.

RNA is the messaging system which picks which instructions to pass on to specific cells so they know when to grow and how to develop.

However, sometimes there is a mistake in translating the instructions which causes cells to grow in the wrong place and potentially develop into tumours.

The team, led by Professor Victoria Cowling, is examining ways to stop RNA giving the wrong information to DNA.

They are hopeful that being able to tackle bowel cancer in its early days will stop it from developing and spreading to other parts of the body.

The team has been awarded a Therapeutic Catalyst grant of £214,492 by Cancer Research UK to explore the cell messaging system.

According to Cancer Research UK, around 4,000 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer in Scotland annually.

Around 1,800 Scots die with the disease each year.

Prof Cowling said: “This is an exciting, emerging area of biology not currently being investigated.

“It has enormous potential because with many treatments, cancers learn how to get round them and this is when cancer comes back.

“However, this research focuses on a unique point in the cell when it receives its instructions from the DNA.

“If we can find treatments which stop cancer at this stage, at its very beginnings, then it would make it difficult for the cancer to adapt and return.”

Although this research project will look at bowel cancer, the team hopes it could provide insight into other cancer types.

The study will be a collaboration between Prof Cowling’s team and Cancer Research Horizons, an arm of Cancer Research UK focused on finding new treatments.

Catherine Elliott, director of research at Cancer Research UK, said: “Cancer Research UK is delighted to fund this innovative approach which we hope will lead to new insights into how bowel cancer begins and grows.

“This kind of discovery research is vital in our overall aim to understand cancer from how it begins in the body to finding new and kinder treatments to tackle it.”