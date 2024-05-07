British stars Ed Sheeran and Cara Delevingne support sustainability at Met Gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British stars Ed Sheeran and Cara Delevingne support sustainability at Met Gala

By Press Association
Ed Sheeran, from left, Cara Delevingne, and Stella McCartney attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
British stars Ed Sheeran, Cara Delevingne and FKA Twigs were supporting sustainability on the Met Gala carpet wearing “lab-grown diamonds” from Stella McCartney.

Singer-songwriter Sheeran was invited to his first Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York by British designer McCartney who was looking for someone “British, kickass, fun, beautiful, chic, epic, and iconic”.

The Thinking Out Loud singer was wearing a McCartney-designed baby blue tux “to match his eyes”, as he celebrated his wife Cherry Seaborn’s birthday: “Stella said just come with me and now here I am,” he said.

2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Ed Sheeran attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

McCartney, daughter of Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney, said Sheeran was wearing lab-grown diamonds and vegan shoes.

“We’re bringing sustainability, we’re bringing innovation, we’re saving the animals,” she told Vogue on the carpet.

While model Delevingne wore McCartney-designed jeweled body armour encrusted with lab-grown diamonds.

2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Cara Delevingne attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The chainmail hooded piece was paired with a white fitted skirt, while British singer-songwriter FKA Twigs was also “dripping in Stella McCartney diamonds which are lab-grown”.

Meanwhile Italian designer Donatella Versace dressed British actor Jude Law and Irish actor Andrew Scott for the Met Gala – both of whom have starred in different iterations of a story about career criminal Tom Ripley.

Law played Dickie Greenleaf in the 1999 original The Talented Mr Ripley opposite Matt Damon, while Scott starred in the 2024 series remake titled Ripley.

2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Andrew Scott, from left, Donatella Versace, and Jude Law attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Other British stars on the carpet included Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor, wearing the first custom made dress from former Spice Girl singer Victoria Beckham – whose son Brooklyn attended the event.

While actress Lily James, who played Cinderella in the 2015 film, appeared in an Erdem light pink gown featuring a long train and trouser hooks to easily pull off the train, according to Vogue.

The dress was embroidered with black flowers, said to represent fans throwing flowers onto a theatre stage.

2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Lily James attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The outfit from British model Naomi Campbell was a nod to the theme wearing a water-inspired custom Burberry fringe dress, while singer Rita Ora was also channeling sustainability with her Met Gala Marni ensemble – which she said was “really heavy”.

Appearing on the carpet alongside her new husband, filmmaker Taika Waititi, Ora said: “All of these beads really age back to the first and second century BC, some are older than anyone on this planet.

“(They come from) North Africa, Europe, the teams searched really far to find such individual beads so it’s really special.”

APTOPIX 2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Taika Waititi, left, and Rita Ora attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile British singer Charli XCX was wearing “t-shirts crafted from the 1950s, 60s and 70s” to the Met Gala from designer Marni.

“I just wanted to take a staple piece, everybody has their favourite white t-shirt … I love how over time white t-shirts become more comfortable the more they get disheveled so why not make a gown from them,” she said.

Eddie Redmayne, who has just been nominated for a Tony Award for his starring role in the Broadway production of Cabaret, also appeared at the event in a matching Steve O Smith ensemble with his wife Hannah Bagshawe.