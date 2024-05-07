London’s future flood defences plans as ‘sleeping giant’ Thames Barrier turns 40

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London’s future flood defences plans as ‘sleeping giant’ Thames Barrier turns 40

By Press Association
The Thames Barrier which protects London from flooding (Ian West/PA)
Flood defence walls through London will need to be half a metre higher in the future to protect against climate change, officials said as they marked the 40th anniversary of the Thames Barrier.

The barrier, officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II, on May 8, 1984, and operated by the Environment Agency, was designed to protect London from flooding until 2030, but the “sleeping giant” is now expected to function until 2070.

The structure took eight years to construct, at a cost of £535 million – £2.4 billion in today’s money – and consists of 10 steel gates, with the main gates each as wide as the opening of Tower Bridge, weighing 3,300 tonnes, and as high as a five storey building when raised.

Since its construction, it has been closed 221 times to prevent flooding of the capital, working with other flood defences along the Thames to protect 1.42 million people, residential property worth £321 billion, hundreds of schools, hospitals, railway and train stations, and four World Heritage sites.

The late Queen officially opened the £460 million Thames Barrier at Woolwich (PA)

Without the barrier, officials said storm surges and frequent tidal flooding of the Thames would submerge buildings along the river – with only the City of London itself standing on high ground – risking lives and livelihoods and causing huge amounts of damage.

In the absence of the barrier, which is downstream from Greenwich and close to City Airport, the flood defence walls that line the Thames through central London would have to have been built up by another three metres, cutting off the city from its river.

But with sea levels expected to rise by a metre by 2100 along with increasingly intense storms driven by climate change, officials say greater defences against flooding will be needed in the coming decades.

These include raising the flood walls and defences that line the Thames downriver of the barrier by half a metre by 2040, and then by the same amount by 2050, to the west, through central London.

And a decision will need to be made by 2040 on what to do with the barrier itself, with options including upgrading the existing barrier by 2070, so that the gates are not overtopped by rising seas and storm surges, or installing a series of flood storage “reservoirs” downstream.

The other options are a new barrier with a similar design to the current one, which has moveable gates that lie flat on the riverbed when not needed to allow vessels to pass through and then swing up to close, or a permanent barrier with locks for river traffic.

The 40th anniversary also marks the final day in the job for Andy Batchelor, who has been the Thames Barrier’s manager for 25 years, having started a new job at the site on the day it was opened by the late Queen.

Mr Batchelor said: “Having witnessed and worked on the Thames Barrier’s opening, I am immensely proud of the protection it has provided London for the past 40 years and will continue to provide for years to come.

“Its reliability and effectiveness demonstrate the sophistication of its design by a very talented group of engineers and the continued maintenance and operation carried out by the Barrier team.”

He said of the barrier: “It’s like the sleeping giant, it rolls into action, it wakes up when that is needed.

“We have to maintain the giant in the background all the time,” he added, paying tribute to his team, who have a rolling programme of proactive maintenance, and routine closures, to keep the barrier working.

While the barrier has met the challenge it was designed for – including rising sea levels factored in before climate change was part of the conversation – the winter of 2013/2014 was extremely difficult.

A view from the Emirates Air Line looking down the River Thames in North Greenwich, east London
With sea levels expected to rise by a metre by 2100, officials say greater defences against flooding will be needed in the coming decades (James Manning/PA)

Storms and weeks of heavy rain bringing high river flows down the Thames meant the barrier was closed 50 times in 13 weeks, including 20 closures on consecutive high tides.

If that intense use were to be replicated more frequently, it would not leave time for the maintenance the barrier needs to ensure it works when required.

So under the Thames Estuary 2100 plan by the Environment Agency and partners, the walls and defences that line the Thames will be raised by half a metre over the coming decades, which will allow the barrier to continue working for as long as possible.

Mr Batchelor added that despite the success in protecting London over the past 40 years, the Environment Agency “will not rest on our laurels given the threat of rising sea levels”, and would work with partners to review and decide on the right option for a new barrier by 2040.