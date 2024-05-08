Harry to celebrate Invictus Games anniversary with St Paul’s Cathedral service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry to celebrate Invictus Games anniversary with St Paul’s Cathedral service

By Press Association
The Duke of Sussex will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at a special service at St Paul’s Cathedral (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Duke of Sussex will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games with a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Harry has travelled to the UK to commemorate the milestone with members of the Invictus Games family and mark the decade-long support competitors in the paralympic-style tournament have received.

During the service, Harry will give a reading and actor Damian Lewis will recite the Invictus poem.

Actor and musician Damian Lewis will recite the Invictus poem
Actor and musician Damian Lewis will recite the Invictus poem (David Davies/PA)

There was speculation the duke may have seen his father the King, but a spokesman for Harry said on Tuesday that the monarch’s “full programme” meant the get-together would not happen.

Charles and Harry last met soon after the King announced his cancer diagnosis in February and his son, who now lives with his family in California, rushed from America to see his father.

A spokesperson for the duke said: “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

“The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

Royal Windsor Horse Show
The King’s ‘full programme’ means there isn’t time for him to meet with Harry during his stay in the UK (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Harry spent Tuesday in the capital attending a summit that reflected on the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games which stages sporting events for wounded, sick or injured veterans or serving military to aid their recovery.

He told delegates at the event, held at the Honourable Artillery Company’s headquarters on the edge of the City of London: “Sometimes you… look back and go ‘Look at what we’ve done’.

“But also given the state of the world, there is so much more to do and I think a lot of uncertainty – but what we’ve created is a global community.”