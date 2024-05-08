Woodlice can spread seeds they eat, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woodlice can spread seeds they eat, study suggests

By Press Association
Researchers from Kobe University, Japan, found that woodlice and earwigs consumed significant amounts of seeds (Alamy/PA)
Researchers have discovered that woodlice can spread seeds they eat, setting a new record for the smallest animal recorded doing so.

The findings highlight the crucial yet often overlooked role that small invertebrates – insects – play in ecosystems, and may be cause to re-evaluate conservation strategies, scientists say.

Many plants produce fruits animals can eat so that they also eat the seeds and deposit them some distance away after they have been digested and released as waste.

For this to work smoothly, the animals need to be able to find the seeds, and the seeds need to be robust enough to not be damaged in the process, and small and smooth enough to actually pass through.

In the study researchers focused on the small fungi-eating silver dragon plant found across eastern Asia, known for its minuscule, robust seeds in a fleshy fruit.

During fruiting season they took photographs of the plants at regular intervals at night and identified which animals ate most of the fruit.

They then conducted feeding experiments on these creatures and other analyses on the seeds to see whether the plant’s seeds could pass through their digestive tracts intact.

The researchers from Kobe University, Japan, found that woodlice and earwigs consumed significant amounts of the seeds and showed a reasonable seed survival rate of more than 30%, setting a new record for the respectively smallest and most lightweight animals to partake in dispersing seeds after eating them.

Camel crickets ate more than half of the fruit and also showed the highest viability rate of the passed seeds.

According to the scientists, being able to rely on a greater variety of seed-dispersing animals probably benefits the plant, as this would allow its seeds to be carried to more diverse environments.

Kenji Suetsugu, a Kobe University botanist, said: “The identification of novel seed dispersal agents among small invertebrates prompts a re-evaluation of conservation strategies, emphasising the importance of preserving diverse habitats that support a wide range of species, including those previously considered ecologically insignificant.

“We aim to investigate whether similar dispersal mechanisms exist for other plant species, potentially uncovering a widespread ecological phenomenon that has been largely overlooked.”

The findings are published in the Plants People Planet journal.