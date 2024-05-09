TikTok to introduce new tools to flag AI-generated content

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

TikTok to introduce new tools to flag AI-generated content

By Press Association
TikTok already requires content created using its own TikTok AI effects to be labelled (PA)
TikTok is to start automatically labelling content generated using artificial intelligence when it is uploaded from certain other platforms as part of efforts to boost transparency and literacy around AI.

The social media giant already requires content created using its own TikTok AI effects to be labelled, but is now expanding that system to include material being uploaded from some other platforms, as it expands its tools for combating misinformation.

The video-sharing site said the expanded programme would see it partner with the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) and implement their Content Credentials technology, which attaches a so-called “digital nutrition label” to content, telling people it is AI-generated, and how and when it was made.

It means TikTok is the first social media platform to start using the tool.

The announcement comes in the wake of industry experts and politicians expressing concerns about the possible impact of generative AI tools being used to create misleading content and impacting the large number of elections taking place around the world in 2024.

TikTok said this new system would start rolling out from Thursday, and should apply to all users globally in the coming weeks.

In the months ahead, the social media firm said it would also start attaching Content Credentials to TikTok-made content as well.

Adam Presser, head of operations and trust and safety at TikTok, said: “AI-generated content is an incredible creative outlet, but transparency for viewers is critical.

“By partnering with peers to label content across platforms, we’re making it easy for creators to responsibly explore AI-generated content, while continuing to deter the harmful or misleading AIGC that is prohibited on TikTok.”

In addition to introducing the new tools, TikTok said it was joining the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), a collective of tech firms and others led by Adobe which works to promote the adoption of an industry standard for authenticating content, and already counts Microsoft and a number of major media organisations from around the world among its members.

Dana Rao, general counsel and chief trust officer at Adobe, said: “With TikTok’s vast community of creators and users globally, we are thrilled to welcome them to both the C2PA and CAI as they embark on the journey to provide more transparency and authenticity on the platform. At a time when any digital content can be altered, it is essential to provide ways for the public to discern what is true. Today’s announcement is a critical step towards achieving that outcome.”