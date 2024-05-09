Fundraiser Tony Hudgell gets special royal invite after missing Palace party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Fundraiser Tony Hudgell gets special royal invite after missing Palace party

By Press Association
Tony Hudgell was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the prevention of child abuse (Ian Vogler/PA)
Tony Hudgell was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the prevention of child abuse (Ian Vogler/PA)

A nine-year-old double amputee who missed the King’s garden party after getting struck in traffic for hours has received a special invitation from the palace to make up for it.

Tony Hudgell, of West Malling, Kent, was “hugely excited” when his invitation to the Buckingham Palace party came after he was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the prevention of child abuse in the New Year’s Honours.

His adoptive mother Paula said Tony was “disappointed” when a lorry fire on the M20 thwarted his family’s attempt to make it to the event on Wednesday.

She tweeted they would not be able to make it but Tony got a boost just before bedtime after a response from the official royal family account asked whether he might “fancy trying again another day?”

The message from The Royal Family account said: “Sorry to hear this, Tony! We were looking forward to seeing you too.

“Fancy trying again another day? Leave it with us…”

Tony, who has raised £1.8 million for charity and is the youngest person to feature in the New Year Honours List, is now hoping to make the event at a later date, according to Mrs Hudgell.

She said: “We came home and by that time we were quite flat. Tony was disappointed.

“I saw the reply just before Tony went to bed and he went to bed feeling a lot happier.

“It’s left with the palace now and I am sure we will hear back at some point.

“We can’t do this year but hopefully we will in the next one.

“Hopefully by that time ( they get to the garden party) Tony will be out of his leg frame and he will be able to walk around the palace gardens. That would be our silver lining – we hope.”

Around 8,000 people were in attendance for the Sovereign’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

Mrs Hudgell said: “We had left home in plenty of time, four hours before we needed to be there, and it was only supposed to take us 90 minutes at most.

“There was a lorry fire on the M20. We got caught up (with the incident) where the motorway had been shut. We were stranded there for three-and-a-half hours.

“Initially, we were still hopeful the road might still open but knew it probably wouldn’t as it was such a huge fire. Our thoughts were with the lorry driver and thankfully he was OK.

“You just have to get on with it. It was a nice day. We were standing on the motorway chatting to other people. Tony was singing and chatting to people.”