Ship loaded with aid heads for US-built Gaza pier

The first aid ship bound for a US-built floating pier to be installed in Gaza has departed.

However, it is unclear when the corridor will be up and running, and humanitarian groups say there are still major obstacles to getting food to starving Palestinians in the war-ravaged enclave.

Cyprus announced the ship’s departure on Thursday even though the US military has not yet installed the pier and questions remain as to how the aid will be distributed.

Even when the route is up and running, it will not be able to handle as much aid as Gaza’s two main land crossings, which are currently inaccessible.

A crane loads food aid onto a ship in Cyprus (Petros Karadjias/AP)

The UN says most of the territory’s 2.3 million Palestinians suffer from hunger and that northern Gaza is already experiencing “full-blown famine”.

Humanitarian workers fear an even more dire situation if Israel launches a long-promised invasion of the southern city of Rafah, which is the main distribution point for aid and where some 1.3 million Palestinians have sought refuge, most having fled from fighting elsewhere.

Israel seized the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt on Tuesday, and it is unclear when it will reopen.

Israel reopened its side of the nearby Kerem Shalom crossing – Gaza’s main cargo terminal – after a rocket attack over the weekend, but the UN’s main provider of humanitarian assistance says aid cannot be brought in on the Palestinian side because of the security situation.

A recently reopened route in the north is still functioning, but only 60 trucks entered on Tuesday, far below the 500 that entered Gaza each day before the war.

International aid groups warned this week that a distribution network is at risk of collapse across the territory because of the closure of Rafah, which was used to import fuel.

Israeli soldiers work on armoured military vehicles at a staging ground near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said it only has enough stocks to maintain operations for a few days and has started rationing.

The threat of a full-scale invasion of Rafah, where many aid groups have warehouses and staff, is also disrupting distribution.

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the United States would not supply offensive weapons for an all-out invasion, in the latest escalation of tensions between the two close allies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayahu brushed off the threat in a statement issued on Thursday, saying: “If we have to stand alone, we will stand alone.”

He added: “If we need to, we will fight with our fingernails. But we have much more than fingernails.”

Earlier, Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, wrote a post on the platform X with a heart between the words “Hamas” and “Biden”.

He and other ultra-nationalist members of Mr Netanyahu’s coalition support a large-scale Rafah operation and have threatened to bring down his government if it does not happen.

Israel’s limited military incursion into Rafah has meanwhile already complicated what had been months of efforts by the US, Qatar and Egypt to broker a ceasefire and the release of hostages captured in Hamas’s October 7 attack that triggered the war.

CIA director William Burns headed back to the United States as planned on Thursday after attending talks in Cairo and meeting Mr Netanyahu this week, a US official said.

People stand in front of trucks carrying humanitarian aid as they try to stop them from entering the Gaza Strip in an area near the Kerem Shalom border crossing (Leo Correa/AP)

Hamas also said its delegation had left Cairo and was returning to Qatar, where it maintains a political office.

Egypt’s state-owned Al-Qahera TV said that the Cairo negotiations were continuing. It did not say whether Israel’s delegation was still there, and there was no comment from the Israeli government.

The war began with Hamas’s surprise attack into southern Israel, in which it killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took another 250 hostage. The militants are still holding some 100 captives and the remains of more than 30 after most of the rest were released during a ceasefire last year.

The war has killed more than 34,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Israel’s offensive, waged with US-supplied munitions, has caused widespread devastation and forced some 80% of Gaza’s population to flee their homes.

Mr Biden announced the construction of the floating pier two months ago as part of efforts to ramp up humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Major Pete Nguyen, a Pentagon spokesman, said on Thursday that parts of the pier are still in the Israeli port of Ashdod awaiting more favourable seas before being moved into position off Gaza. He said the US vessel Sagamore, which left Cyprus, would transport aid to another ship, which is off the coast of Gaza.

“In the coming days, the US will commence an international community-backed effort to expand the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza using a floating pier,” he said.