Man extradited from Northern Ireland to Spain to face murder charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man extradited from Northern Ireland to Spain to face murder charge

By Press Association
The PSNI said it will ‘continue to work with our international partners to identify and arrest those wanted in other jurisdictions’ (PA)
The PSNI said it will ‘continue to work with our international partners to identify and arrest those wanted in other jurisdictions’ (PA)

A man has been extradited from Northern Ireland to Spain to face a murder charge.

The 22-year-old was arrested in the Craigavon area of Co Armagh on February 23.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said on Thursday that officers from the International Policing Unit, working with the Spanish authorities, had that day extradited the man to Spain.

In a statement, the PSNI said the man is wanted to stand trial for murder and being a member of an organised crime gang.

“These offences occurred in Madrid, Spain, on March 23 2023,” a spokesperson said.

“The man was arrested in the Craigavon area on February 23 2024 and extradition proceedings have completed with his extradition to Spain.”

They added: “We continue to work with our international partners to identify and arrest those wanted in other jurisdictions. In this case, we worked closely with authorities in Spain and the National Crime Agency to arrest this subject.

“If fugitives travel to Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their previous crimes it is only a matter of time before they are arrested and brought before the extradition courts.

“Our message is clear, that we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”