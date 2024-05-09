Battery fires from discarded electronics on the rise, study warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Battery fires from discarded electronics on the rise, study warns

By Press Association
The number of fires involving the lithium-ion batteries in electricals is on the increase (Yui Mok/PA)
The number of fires involving the lithium-ion batteries in electricals is on the increase (Yui Mok/PA)

Fire chiefs and recycling campaigners have warned that fires caused by discarded batteries in electricals are on the rise, causing damage and spikes in air pollution levels.

According to a study by Material Focus, which leads the Recycle Your Electricals campaign, battery fires in bin lorries and at waste sites have risen by more than 70% since 2022, with more than 1,200 estimated to have occurred last year.

It said that the steep rise in the number of portable electrical items containing lithium-ion batteries being bought and used by the public was leading to an increased risk of fires, with the study indicating that 1.6 billion batteries were thrown away last year, including 1.1 billion containing lithium-ion batteries.

Found inside most common portable electronics, including laptops, phones, tablets, earpods and vapes, lithium-ion batteries can be crushed or damaged if not recycled and instead end up in bin lorries or waste sites – which can lead to fires.

Alongside the campaigners, the National Fire Chiefs Council noted that lithium-ion battery fires can be particularly dangerous to the public, waste site workers and firefighters because of the risk of chemical exposure and reigniting as they can generate their own oxygen.

Mark Andrews, waste and recycling fires lead for the National Fire Chiefs Council, said: “Fires involving waste have always been challenging but lithium-ion batteries add significantly to this by creating unknown and unpredictable risks.

“These fires can be explosive and spread rapidly with the risk of reignition and toxic gasses a risk to firefighters. These incidents also tie up large numbers of finite, fire service resources and firefighters to fully control and extinguish the fire creating further risks to the community.”

With the study indicating that incidents of battery fire are on the rise, Recycle Your Electricals executive director, Scott Butler, urged the public to consider the consequences of not properly disposing of electricals and batteries.

“With more and more products containing lithium-ion batteries, and battery fires on the rise, it’s vital that we stop these fires and reduce the air pollution impact that they have on our local communities and the dangers they present to firefighters and waste officers,” he said.

“We are also throwing away some of the most precious materials on the planet which are vital to our economy.

“We are calling on everyone to make sure that they never bin and always recycle their electricals and their batteries. Just search recycle your electricals to find your nearest drop off point.”