What the papers say – May 10

An outbreak of whooping cough and a “tug of war” over interest rate cuts lead the Friday papers.

The Daily Mail, Metro and the Daily Mirror report on an outbreak of whooping cough that has cost five British babies their lives and puts thousands of other infants across the country at risk.

The Daily Express and the Daily Telegraph both run stories on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s warning to the Bank of England to halt the easing of interest rates.

The Independent runs with a piece on Tory politics as fears rise that more Conservatives could cross the floor to join Labour.

The i splashes with Dominic Cummings’ first major interview since leaving Number 10, with Boris Johnson’s ex-chief adviser saying that he and the former prime minister “saved thousands” of lives during the pandemic.

The Times reports Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has hit out at parents who pull their kids out of school on Fridays to enjoy long weekends away or holidays, as she says truancy numbers for the final day of the school week are significantly higher than on a Monday.

The Guardian splashes on the latest bombings by Israel against the Palestinian city of Rafah, with 100,000 people forced to flee.

The Financial Times reports that Anglo American’s South African investors are open to improved bids by Australian mining firm BHP.

And the Daily Star says Nasa has embarked on a mission involving our galaxy’s “best named” planet.