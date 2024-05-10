Two charged after homes evacuated in former pit village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two charged after homes evacuated in former pit village

By Press Association
Emergency services at the scene in Grimethorpe after more than 100 homes were evacuated (Danny Lawson/PA)
Two people have been charged after more than 100 homes were evacuated when “suspicious items” were found in a former pit village.

About 130 homes were cleared around an address in Grimethorpe, Barnsley, on Wednesday as an Army bomb squad was deployed to a property on Brierley Road.

On Friday, South Yorkshire Police said Ian Claughton, 58, and Lesley Claughton, 57, both of Brierley Road, had been charged with bringing a realistic firearm into the UK, two counts of possession with intent to supply class B drugs, possession of a firearm and being concerned with production of class B drugs.

Ian Claughton was also charged with setting a mantrap with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

Both defendants were due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Evacuated residents were allowed back into their homes on Thursday following the warrants, carried out by Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU) supported by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and South Yorkshire Police.

The force said the Army’s explosive ordnance disposal team and military ordnance disposal team were deployed after a number of suspicious items were found at one of the properties and a 100-metre cordon was put in place as a precautionary measure.

Residents said the police activity was focused on a nearby disused church building and adjoining house, which has been in the process of being renovated for a number of years.

Detective Chief Inspector Al Burns, from the YHROCU, said: “First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to our partners at South Yorkshire Police and the NCA, but most importantly the community in Grimethorpe whose patience and support was greatly appreciated whilst we conducted our inquiries.

“Both people involved have now been charged with serious offences and will be appearing at court today. Our investigation will remain ongoing.”