Arrest after ‘barbaric’ incident in which man was nailed to fence

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating an attack in which a man was nailed to a fence in County Antrim.

The victim was left with potentially life-changing injuries after the attack in Bushmills in the early hours of Sunday morning which police described as “barbaric”.

Detectives said a 37-year-old man had been detained under the Terrorism Act in the Bushmills area on Friday.

He remains in custody.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A search was also carried out at a residential premises in the Bushmills area as part of the ongoing investigation, with a number of items seized and taken away for further forensic examinations.

“Our investigation remains ongoing regarding this sinister assault, in which a man in his 20s was discovered ‘nailed’ to a fence with a nail through each hand.

“This barbaric attack has been widely condemned and we would continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dash-cam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 13 5/5/24.”

The weekend attack was widely condemned by local representatives who said it had shocked the area.

The victim was taken to hospital, where his condition was previously described as not life threatening.

Police said two vans parked in the public car park near Dundarave Park had been set on fire. One of the vehicles belonged to the man who had been assaulted.

Firefighters attended to extinguish the fires and both vans sustained extensive damage.

Officers said graffiti found on a nearby gable wall of a public toilets building was being linked to the assault and arson.

Alliance MLA for North Antrim Sian Mulholland described the attack as “especially appalling”.

TUV leader and North Antrim MLA Jim Allister condemned the incident, saying there was no place for mob rule.