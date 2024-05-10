Mikel Arteta: I would have taken Arsenal’s current position at start of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Mikel Arteta: I would have taken Arsenal’s current position at start of season

By Press Association
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League win over Bournemouth. (Adam Davy/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League win over Bournemouth. (Adam Davy/PA)

Mikel Arteta insists he would have accepted Arsenal’s position in the Premier League title race heading into the final two weeks of the season had he been offered it at the start of the campaign – even though the destination of the trophy is not in their hands.

The Gunners sit top of the table heading into the penultimate weekend of the season and face a trip to out-of-sorts Manchester United on Sunday before hosting Everton on the final day.

However, they could win both of those games and still not end a 20-year wait for a league title as Manchester City will usurp them if they win all of the three fixtures they have left to play.

Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions go to Fulham in Saturday’s early kick-off before travelling to face Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham and then taking on West Ham at home next weekend.

Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring in the win over Bournemouth that kept Arsenal top of the league
Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring in the win over Bournemouth that kept Arsenal top of the league. (Adam Davy/PA)

Despite being slight underdogs, Arteta is pleased with where his team sit at this stage.

“I would take the pen and sign it,” the Spaniard replied when asked if he would have taken Arsenal’s current position before a ball had been kicked this season.

“My brain tells me when talking to the players that we are lifting the Premier League. That’s what my brain is doing at the moment and I want to follow my brain and my gut.

“This is the way I want everybody to think as well. Hopefully we can achieve it.”

Arsenal led the way for much of last season before being caught and past by a City side en route to winning the treble.

The standard required to best City – who are aiming for an unprecedented fourth successive league title – is high – with Arteta “inspired” by the quality of a team he worked for as assistant coach before taking the main job at Arsenal.

Asked if the fact departing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp leaves with just one Premier League title despite building such a fine team at Anfield proved the level of the challenge, Arteta added: “Yes.

“That and the history of City is that before that they were winning trophies. They’ve been on a great journey in the last 10 or 15 years.

“We want to change that and we will try to do everything we can to improve. We are on a journey to try and catch them and be better than them, which is the aim.

“It is an inspiration to have this level of opposition. That’s what makes you better when you have someone challenging you to be better and better.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be under pressure when his side face Arsenal
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be under pressure when his side face Arsenal. (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Arsenal head to Old Trafford to face a United team in disarray following a 4-0 thrashing at Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The Red Devils sit eighth in the table and the future of manager Erik ten Hag is uncertain – but Arteta is still expecting a tough challenge on Sunday afternoon.

“Obviously, the difficulty is still there,” he said.

“The quality, the manager… it brings a lot of challenges. We’ve been in very difficult scenarios this season and we’ve done well. Hopefully we can do the same on Sunday.”