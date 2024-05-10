Romanian court extends geographical restrictions against Andrew Tate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Romanian court extends geographical restrictions against Andrew Tate

By Press Association
Andrew Tate arrives at the Bucharest Tribunal in Romania on Wednesday (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
A court in Romania’s capital has extended geographical restrictions against online influencer Andrew Tate, who is awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Bucharest Tribunal extended by 60 days the restrictions stipulating that Tate, 37, may not leave the country.

Tate had requested that he be able to leave Romania provided he stayed within Europe’s ID-check-free Schengen zone, which Romania partially joined in March.

Andrew Tate, right, and his brother Tristan laugh as they leave the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, on Wednesday
Eugen Vidineac, one of Tate’s lawyers, said they will appeal against the decision.

Tate, a former professional kickboxer and dual British-US citizen, was initially arrested in December 2022 near Bucharest along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women.

Romanian prosecutors formally indicted all four in June last year and all four have denied the allegations.

On April 26, the Bucharest Tribunal ruled that the prosecutors’ case file against Tate met the legal criteria and that a trial could start but did not set a date for it to begin.

That ruling came after the legal case had been discussed for months in the preliminary chamber stages, a process in which the defendants can challenge prosecutors’ evidence and case file.

After that decision last month, Mr Vidineac argued it “lacks legal basis and reasoning” and said they “filed a strong appeal as we believe the ruling to be unlawful”.

Andrew Tate, who has amassed 9.1 million followers on the social media platform X, has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him.

He was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for allegedly expressing misogynistic views and for hate speech.

Andrew Tate, centre, and his brother Tristan, left, arrive at the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, on Wednesday
Speaking to reporters about his legal case outside the court on Wednesday this week, Andrew Tate said: “It’s up to the judge, the judge will decide what the judge will decide, I remain rich and famous – nothing matters.”

“If I have to sleep in jail, I’ll sleep in jail,” he added.

“Everybody knows if I was not famous, there would be no way on earth that all of you would be here.”

After the Tate brothers’ arrest, they were held for three months in police detention before being moved to house arrest.

They were later restricted to Bucharest Municipality and nearby Ilfov County, but may now travel freely around Romania.

In a separate case, Andrew Tate was served at his home in Romania with a civil lawsuit lodged by four British women in the UK after a claim was issued by the High Court in London, according to a statement released on Wednesday by McCue Jury & Partners, the law firm representing the four women.

The four allege Tate sexually and physically assaulted them and had reported him to British authorities in 2014 and 2015.

After a four-year investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service decided in 2019 not to prosecute him.

The alleged victims then turned to crowdfunding to pursue a civil case against him.

“We are very pleased that the court has issued our claim and the case is progressing,” Matthew Jury, a managing partner at the law firm, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are determined to bring Andrew Tate to justice, and this is a major step towards that goal.”

In a separate third case, the Tate brothers also appeared in March at the Bucharest Court of Appeal after British authorities issued arrest warrants over allegations of sexual aggression in a UK case dating back to 2012-2015.

The appeals court granted the British request to extradite the Tates to the UK, but only after legal proceedings in Romania have concluded.