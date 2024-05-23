ASAP Rocky to face trial this year in firearm case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

ASAP Rocky to face trial this year in firearm case

By Press Association
ASAP Rocky to face trial this year in firearm case (James Jeffrey Taylor/Alamy)
ASAP Rocky to face trial this year in firearm case (James Jeffrey Taylor/Alamy)

ASAP Rocky will face a trial in October this year after pleading not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm in Los Angeles.

The US rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, is alleged to have pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a former friend and collaborator before allegedly firing it in his direction outside a Hollywood hotel in November 2021.

On Thursday, Superior Court Judge Karla Kerlin set two preliminary hearing dates on June 28 and August 2 ahead of a trial set for October 21 for the music star, who was not present in court.

The Fashion Awards 2019 – London
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attending the Fashion Awards 2019 in London (Ian West/PA)

It comes after Superior Court Judge ML Villar ruled in November that there is sufficient evidence for the rapper to stand trial, after his attorney attempted to cast doubt on the case.

Mayers appeared in court in January and pleaded not guilty to the two charges against him.

At the end of the hearing, the 35-year-old wished the judge a “happy new year” before walking out of the courtroom.

The hip-hop star, fashion mogul and two-time Grammy nominee shares two children with pop star Rihanna.

The couple’s first child, RZA, was born in May 2022, while their son Riot Rose was born in August last year.

Last month, Mayers appeared during the first weekend of Coachella as a surprise guest.

He performed 2017 hit Who Dat Boy during Tyler, The Creator’s headline slot on Saturday and rapped on a track titled Urge with Doja Cat during her headline performance on the Sunday.