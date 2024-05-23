ASAP Rocky to face trial this year in firearm case

ASAP Rocky will face a trial in October this year after pleading not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm in Los Angeles.

The US rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, is alleged to have pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a former friend and collaborator before allegedly firing it in his direction outside a Hollywood hotel in November 2021.

On Thursday, Superior Court Judge Karla Kerlin set two preliminary hearing dates on June 28 and August 2 ahead of a trial set for October 21 for the music star, who was not present in court.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attending the Fashion Awards 2019 in London (Ian West/PA)

It comes after Superior Court Judge ML Villar ruled in November that there is sufficient evidence for the rapper to stand trial, after his attorney attempted to cast doubt on the case.

Mayers appeared in court in January and pleaded not guilty to the two charges against him.

At the end of the hearing, the 35-year-old wished the judge a “happy new year” before walking out of the courtroom.

The hip-hop star, fashion mogul and two-time Grammy nominee shares two children with pop star Rihanna.

The couple’s first child, RZA, was born in May 2022, while their son Riot Rose was born in August last year.

Last month, Mayers appeared during the first weekend of Coachella as a surprise guest.

He performed 2017 hit Who Dat Boy during Tyler, The Creator’s headline slot on Saturday and rapped on a track titled Urge with Doja Cat during her headline performance on the Sunday.