Celine Dion emotional as she shares health struggles in trailer for documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Celine Dion emotional as she shares health struggles in trailer for documentary

By Press Association
Celine Dion (Ian West/PA)
Celine Dion (Ian West/PA)

Celine Dion breaks down in tears as she opens up about the challenges she has faced after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome (SPS) in a new trailer for her upcoming documentary.

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, I Am: Celine Dion will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the Canadian singer’s life since being diagnosed with the rare neurological condition and the lengths she has gone to to carry on performing.

The 56-year-old cancelled her Las Vegas residency due to health concerns in 2021, before revealing her SPS diagnosis in December 2022 and cancelling her Courage World Tour.

The trailer opens with a clip of Dion belting out a high note before her voiceover says: “My voice is the conductor of my life.

“When your voice brings you joy, you’re the best of yourself. I need my instrument.”

It then cuts to an emergency call being made before the singer, who is sat in a chair, says: “I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now.”

The teaser features a host of video snippets of Dion commanding the stage during her shows and recording in the studio as she reflects on her career.

“It’s not hard to do a show, you know. It’s hard to cancel a show,” she says in the two-minute trailer.

“I’m working hard everyday but I have to admit, it’s been a struggle.”

A tearful Dion adds: “I miss it so much. The people, I miss them.

“If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. I won’t stop.”

The Prime Video documentary is billed as a “love letter to her fans” which will highlight “the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit”.

The superstar, whose best known hits include My Heart Will Go On, Think Twice and It’s All Coming Back To Me Now, has sold more than 250 million albums during her 40-year career.

Dion has also earned five Grammys, two Oscars and the Billboard Music Award lifetime achievement icon award.

In a Vogue France cover story released last month she addressed returning to complete her world tour.

“For four years I’ve been saying to myself that I’m not going back, that I’m ready, that I’m not ready… As things stand, I can’t stand here and say to you ‘Yes, in four months’,” Dion told the magazine.

“I don’t know… My body will tell me. On the other hand, I don’t just want to wait. It’s morally hard to live from day to day.

“It’s hard, I’m working very hard and tomorrow will be even harder. Tomorrow is another day. But there’s one thing that will never stop, and that’s the will. It’s the passion. It’s the dream. It’s the determination,” she added.

The main symptoms of SPS are muscle stiffening and spasming and there is currently no cure for the disease, but there are ways for it to be treated – including through the use of muscle sedatives and relaxants.

Physical and occupational therapy is also a treatment route for people with SPS.

I Am: Celine Dion will stream globally on Prime Video on June 25.