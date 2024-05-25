‘We look forward to our day in court’, says Alec Baldwin’s lawyers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘We look forward to our day in court’, says Alec Baldwin’s lawyers

By Press Association
‘We look forward to our day in court’, says Alec Baldwin’s lawyers (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
‘We look forward to our day in court’, says Alec Baldwin’s lawyers (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Lawyers acting for US actor Alec Baldwin said “we look forward to our day in court” after a judge denied their bid to throw out his criminal case.

Hollywood actor Baldwin had previously plead not guilty to involuntary manslaughter following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of western film Rust in October 2021.

On Friday, New Mexico Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer rejected arguments made by Baldwin’s lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro for dismissing the case, finding that the grand jury process was not prejudiced against the 66-year-old star.

Rust incident
Alec Baldwin will face a maximum of 18 months in prison if convicted after trial (Santa Fe County Sheriff/PA)

“It is therefore ordered that defendant Alec Baldwin’s motion to dismiss the indictment is hereby denied,” the judge wrote at the end of her ruling.

In a joint statement given to the PA news agency, Mr Nikas and Mr Spiro said: “We look forward to our day in court.”

Baldwin will stand trial as scheduled from July 9, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, after a prop gun he was holding went off, killing Ms Hutchins.

The US star will face a maximum of 18 months in prison if convicted after trial.

This was the sentence Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed received after a jury found her guilty of the same charge. Her defence lawyer has filed an appeal notice.

In March, Baldwin’s lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter case, alleging violations of court orders and other legal faults by the prosecution in the grand jury process.

During the virtual court hearing last week, Mr Spiro said the court needed to “step in and check this abuse of power”, telling the judge “the court can have no comfort in this indictment”.

“This is a homicide case, prosecutors are required to do better than this. This indictment should be dismissed,” he said.

While lead prosecutor Kari Morrissey defended her position, confirming to the judge “this isn’t something nefarious” and “there is no bad faith here”.

“The defence wants somehow to try to convince the court that the actor who is holding a real gun in his hand has absolutely no responsibility for what he does with that gun, and it’s simply not the case,” she said.

She concluded: “Everything that he is saying to you right now is a complete misrepresentation about what has happened, and that is what these people do.”

The judge asked several follow-up questions of Ms Morrissey, before ultimately denying the motion to dismiss the charge against Baldwin on Friday – a week after the virtual hearing.