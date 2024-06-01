Maya Hawke says she is ‘comfortable with not deserving’ the kind of life she has

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maya Hawke says she is ‘comfortable with not deserving’ the kind of life she has

By Press Association
Actress and musician Maya Hawke is the child of Hollywood actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman (Doug Peters/PA)
Stranger Things star Maya Hawke has said she is “comfortable with not deserving” the kind of life she has.

The American actress and singer is the child of Hollywood actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman and said her relationship with them is “positive”, which “supersedes anything anyone can say about it.”

Speaking to The Times, she said: “‘Deserves’ is a complicated word.

“There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don’t, but I think I’m comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway.

“And I know that my not doing it wouldn’t help anyone.

“I saw two paths when I was first starting, and one of them was: change your name, get a nose job and go to open casting roles.”

Speaking about the path she chose, she said: “It’s OK to be made fun of when you’re in rarefied air. It’s a lucky place to be.

“My relationships with my parents are really honest and positive, and that supersedes anything anyone can say about it.”

The 25-year-old is most known for playing Robin in the Duffer brothers Netflix series Stranger Things, about a group of children from the 1980s who find themselves plunged into the world known as the Upside Down.

However, she is also a musician and recently released her third album, Chaos Angel.

Speaking about the moment she realised her gigs were filled with Stranger Things fans she said: “I was almost depressed about it.

“Like, I’m glad there are people here, but I guess they don’t care about the music.”

Hawke also reflected on the teasing she received from comments she made about being cast as Flowerchild, one of Charles Manson’s followers, in the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.

“I’ve been wildly made fun of for this clip when I said, on the red carpet, that I auditioned,” she said.

“I never meant to imply that I didn’t get the part for nepotistic reasons — I think I totally did”, she added.

Hawke, who voices Anxiety in the upcoming Pixar sequel Inside Out 2, starred opposite her mother in the 2023 thriller comedy film The Kill Room and was directed by her father in the drama Wildcat (2023).

She has also starred in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City (2023) and Do Revenge (2022).