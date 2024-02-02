Former Tory minister Sir Bob Neill to quit as MP at next election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Tory minister Sir Bob Neill to quit as MP at next election

By Press Association
Sir Bob Neill, who will quit Parlliament at the next election, celebrates winning the Bromley and Chislehurst by-election in 2006 (Chris Young/PA Wire)
Sir Bob Neill, who will quit Parlliament at the next election, celebrates winning the Bromley and Chislehurst by-election in 2006 (Chris Young/PA Wire)

Senior Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill will stand down at the next general election to spend more time with his wife who has suffered a stroke.

Sir Bob, 71, who was first elected as Bromley and Chislehurst MP in a by-election in 2006, was a junior minister in the coalition government under David Cameron until September 2012, and chairs the Commons Justice Committee.

His wife Ann-Louise suffered a stroke in 2019, and Sir Bob announced his decision not to stand at the next general election in a letter to the new Bromley and Biggin Hill Conservative Association.

He said: “As you know, Ann-Louise has been fighting bravely to recover from the stroke that she suffered a while ago.

“It is a tough road for her, but we are very positive about it. Even so, I have concluded that it is right for me to spend more time supporting her.

“She has always been there to support me, and I want to do the same for her and our family.”

Sir Bob Neill
Bob Neill after winning the Bromley and Chislehurst in 2006 (Chris Young/PA Wire)

Sir Bob said in May it will be 50 years since he was first elected as a Conservative councillor, and he has served Bromley for 24 years, first as its London Assembly member, and then MP.

“Please rest assured that I will continue to work as actively as ever for my constituents until this Parliament is dissolved,” Sir Bob said, adding he was confident the Conservatives would win the new Bromley and Biggin Hill seat.

He concluded with a tribute to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, saying he was “giving the country the honest, diligent and pragmatic leadership that our country deserves and which is in the best traditions of our party”.

Sir Bob had a majority of nearly 11,000 over Labour at the last general election in December 2019, an increased majority of 3.3%.

He was born and educated in Hornchurch in east London, had a career as a barrister specialising in criminal law, was made Conservative Party vice-chairman for local government in 2012, has chaired the justice committee for nine years, was knighted just after the last general election and is an avid fan of West Ham United.

Sir Bob joins a series of MPs who have announced their intention not to contest the next election, which is expected in autumn this year.

On Wednesday, justice minister Mike Freer said he will stand down at the next general election after a series of death threats and an arson attack on his constituency office.

He won his Finchley and Golders Green seat in north London by around 6,600 votes at the last contest in 2019, and has been an MP since 2010.