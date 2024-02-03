‘Historic day’ as devolved government returns in Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
'Historic day' as devolved government returns in Northern Ireland

By Press Association
Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland leader Michelle O’Neill will become first minister (PA)
A “historic day” has been hailed as devolved government is expected to return in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill is set to become the first nationalist first minister following a two-year political collapse.

MLAs will gather at Parliament Buildings at Stormont later on Saturday for a sitting where ministers will be appointed to a powersharing executive, bringing an end to the impasse.

In a post on the social network X, formerly Twitter, Ms O’Neill pledged on Saturday morning to be a first minister for all.

“This is a historic day,” she said.

“It is about the future. It is about working together to deliver for workers and families, and creating new and exciting opportunities that ensure our children and grandchildren can achieve their dreams and ambitions in life.

“As a first minister for all, I am determined to lead positive change for everyone, and to work together with others to progress our society in a spirit of respect, co-operation, and equality.”

The DUP, the largest unionist party in the region, has agreed to the recall of the political institutions on the back of its deal with the Westminster Government, which party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says has effectively removed the so-called Irish Sea trading border.

2022 Stormont election results (PA Graphics)

On Thursday, two pieces of legislation contained in the agreement were fast-tracked through the House of Commons, opening the way for the Assembly to return.

Business will begin with the election of a Stormont speaker, followed by nominations for the offices of first and deputy first minister.

While Ms O’Neill will take the first minister role due to Sinn Fein winning the most seats in the 2022 election, the DUP has not said who it will nominate for deputy first minister, although speculation is Emma Little-Pengelly could get the role.

A series of ministerial positions across Stormont departments will then be filled, using the D’Hondt mechanism based on party strengths.

Party leaders met on Friday at Stormont Castle to discuss priorities for the incoming executive.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Liam McBurney/PA)

Speaking after the meeting, Sir Jeffrey said: “It is important when the executive meets that we have a real sense of what those priorities are for everyone in Northern Ireland.

“We are looking forward to the Assembly meeting, going through the formalities, getting devolution restored.”

Key among the priorities for new ministers will be dealing with the budget crisis affecting public services across Northern Ireland.

The Government has offered a £3.3 billion package to secure the region’s finances when the Assembly returns, including £600 million to settle public sector pay claims.

However, Sir Jeffrey indicated that the parties would be working together to secure more money from the Treasury.

He added: “The finance piece is unfinished business which we intend to finish.”

While Sir Jeffrey has secured the backing of a majority of party colleagues to accept the deal, some within the Democratic Unionists remain deeply sceptical of the agreement to restore powersharing.

The DUP leader is also facing opposition from elements of unionism outside his party.

His deal with the Government commits to replacing the Windsor Framework’s green lane process at Northern Ireland ports, which requires percentages of goods to be checked as they arrive from Great Britain, with a “UK internal market system” that will govern the movement of goods that remain within the United Kingdom.

Checks would still be carried out but on a risk-based/intelligence-led model to combat illegality and disease, rather than routine stops of disembarking lorries.

Businesses using the internal market system would also need to be signed up to a trusted trader scheme.