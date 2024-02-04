£500,000 in aid pledged for cholera-hit Zambia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£500,000 in aid pledged for cholera-hit Zambia

By Press Association
International development minister Christina McKelvie announced the funding (PA)
The Scottish Government is to give £500,000 to help fight a “severe and rapidly growing” cholera epidemic in Zambia, international development minister Christina McKelvie has announced.

The money is being donated following an emergency appeal by the International Red Cross, and will help to pay for vaccinations, contact tracing and supplies of safe drinking water.

It comes after Zambia reported 14,900 confirmed cases of the disease by January 27, with 560 deaths recorded.

With all 10 of Zambia’s provinces affected, the outbreak has put a strain on local health services, while schools throughout the country have been closed in a bid to prevent the disease from spreading.

Ms McKelvie said: “The next few weeks will be crucial to prevent this severe and rapidly growing cholera epidemic from escalating further.”

Ahead of Zambia’s rainy season, she said the majority of “vulnerable communities” have no access to clean water and sanitation facilities, which are essential to prevent the spread of cholera.

The funding from the Scottish Government represents its “ongoing commitment to ensure Scotland fulfils its role as a good global citizen through international development and humanitarian work, as well as our longstanding partnership with Zambia”, the minister said.

Rob Murray, Scotland director for the British Red Cross, said: “Volunteers and staff from the Zambian Red Cross Society are leading the response to the cholera outbreak in the country, alongside the Zambia Ministry of Health, and this funding will help to carry out vital training for volunteers who will be at the forefront of the response in the affected communities.

“Speed is critical in dealing with an outbreak such as this, therefore we are extremely grateful for the swift response and leadership the Scottish Government has shown in providing these funds.”