Prime Minister meets families of Hamas-held hostages

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak met with families of Hamas-held hostages on Tuesday (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Rishi Sunak has met with families of hostages held by Hamas as he promised to do “all we can” to get the captives held in Gaza released.

The Prime Minister met with the sister of one British citizen still being held by Hamas as well as the aunt of another British hostage. The relatives and friends of two other hostages with close ties to the UK were also at the meeting.

Mr Sunak, in a post on X, said: “To have a loved one taken hostage by terrorists is an unthinkable horror.

“Today I met again with British families still going through that harrowing ordeal.

“We will continue to do all we can to bring hostages held by Hamas in Gaza safely home.”

It comes as US secretary of state Antony Blinken met with Egyptian leaders as part of his efforts to secure a ceasefire in the conflict in exchange for the release of hostages.

More than 100 captives, mostly women and children, were released during a week-long ceasefire in November in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Efforts continue to secure the release of further hostages.

A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister said: “The Prime Minister has this afternoon met the families of the two British hostages held in Gaza and hostages with links to the UK at No10.

“The Prime Minister wanted to reassure them that securing the safe release of hostages, and particularly British and UK-linked hostages, remains an absolute priority and is the focus of ongoing sustained negotiations alongside the importance of agreeing a humanitarian pause.”

The meeting with the families and friends was hosted by Middle East minister Lord Ahmad, with Mr Sunak joining for part of the discussion.