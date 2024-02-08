CBI boss warns against ‘large scale tax cuts driven by short-termism’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CBI boss warns against ‘large scale tax cuts driven by short-termism’

By Press Association
Rain Newton-Smith said that British businesses want the economy to grow (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rain Newton-Smith said that British businesses want the economy to grow (Aaron Chown/PA)

The boss of one of Britain’s most influential business groups has said that “large-scale” tax cuts should be kept off the table as the country gears up for an election.

Rain Newton-Smith said that companies do not want to see tax reductions “driven by short-termism” and also called for green investment to hit about £50 billion per year by the end of the decade.

At a speech in Westminster, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) chief executive said that companies are crying out for sustainable growth in the British economy.

“The need for growth that is sustainable, not fuelled by pre-election giveaways,” Ms Newton-Smith said.

“That is predicated on a bedrock of stability. That focuses on the UK’s amazing capabilities and sets out a clear, long-term plan to make the most of them. Which we stick to. We can even call it an industrial strategy.”

In recent interviews with business leaders, the CBI found that one third of firms they spoke to felt like they had lost investments “because of UK-specific factors”.

They found that 90% of UK-owned firms “expressed a negative view about the UK as a place to invest”.

“There was a sense that without bold action, the UK’s competitiveness is slowing drifting away,” Ms Newton-Smith said.

She said that sustainable growth can only come if it also prevents creating persistently high inflation.

“As one business leader told me, they don’t want to see tax cuts driven by short-termism which leads to higher interest rates. They want stability so they can invest for the future,” Ms Newton-Smith said.

She added: “To fund our public services with an ageing population, we must keep large-scale tax cuts off the table.

“We must build resilience in our economy and society, while enabling us to play our part in mitigating climate change. And that takes investment – both public and private.”

She said that reaching the target to slash emissions to “net zero” by the middle of the century would require green investment to rise from £10 billion a year today to £50 billion per year by 2030.

