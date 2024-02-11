Remember the hostages, says Dame Maureen Lipman at ‘lovelock’ installation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Remember the hostages, says Dame Maureen Lipman at ‘lovelock’ installation

By Press Association
Dame Maureen Lipman joined fellow prominent members of Britain’s Jewish community at the bridge in Hampstead in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Dame Maureen Lipman has called on the public to remember the hostages taken by Hamas as she placed a lock on a bridge in North London.

The installation, at London’s Jewish Community Centre in Hampstead, was inspired by lovers placing locks on bridges around the world.

More than 100 locks were placed on the bridge bearing the names of people taken hostage by Hamas fighters in Israel.

As well as the hostages, signed locks were attached to the bridge by prominent members of Britain’s Jewish community including Sir Simon Schama, author Howard Jacobson and former MP Luciana Berger.

Other attendees on Sunday included Sir Iain Duncan Smith, journalist Toby Young and TV presenter Rachel Johnson.

The bridge has been renamed Lovelock Hostage Bridge as part of the installation.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Dame Maureen asked the public not to put the hostages to the back of their minds.

“Standing alongside my fellow Jewish achievers, (we are) pinning a lock, a symbolic lock, to say don’t put this to the back of your mind,” she said.

“Please remember that this lock represents love, you’re a mother, you’re a grandmother, you’re a grandfather, you’re a daughter.

“These people have been taken, they’re civilians.

“People are very quick to talk about civilian deaths and ‘appropriate’. It’s appropriate for us to be here today and to remember those people who have been suffering.”

She said the war would end if Hamas releases the hostages.

“If they give back the hostages the war will be over,” she said.

“And you won’t have to march every Saturday and stand on the cenotaph.”

Marcel Knobil, founder of the Lovelock Hostage Bridge, said he conceived the installation as a way for people around the world to be able to show their love and solidarity for the hostages.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit the bridge any day from 10am to 10pm.

Locks can be picked up for free at the centre’s reception, and donations to the Hostage and Missing Families forum are welcome.