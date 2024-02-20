Patients seen by NHS dentists fell by more than a third in December

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Patients seen by NHS dentists fell by more than a third in December

By Press Association
Figures show the number of people seen by an NHS dentist fell by more than a third (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The number of people seen by NHS dentists fell by more than a third between November and December, leading the Conservatives to claim the service has been “decimated”.

Figures from Public Health Scotland (PHS) show 245,501 patients were seen or had contact with an NHS dentist, down from 396,084 the previous month.

The number of dental treatments carried out on the NHS fell from 733,596 to 542,897 in the same period.

However there was an increase in the number of people registered with an NHS dentist, going from 5,198,226 in November to 5,200,865 in December.

A new system for treatment charges was introduced in November, with some prices going up.

It also changed general dental service check-ups from every six months to every year.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “These shocking statistics show that NHS dentistry has been decimated by this disastrous SNP government.

“It is clear that a succession of failed SNP health secretaries, including Humza Yousaf, have abandoned both NHS dentists and their patients, with the number of people being able to see a dentist falling by over a third in the space of a month.

“Despite an increase in the number of people registered in Scotland for NHS dental services, the number of NHS dental procedures that were performed in December last month fell by nearly 200,000.”

On Wednesday, the Scottish Liberal Democrats will lead a Holyrood debate on NHS dentistry.

Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie accused Scottish ministers of “excruciating neglect”, claiming more than 300 constituents have come forward about their concerns in a number of days.