BAE Systems sees record order backlog amid wars in Gaza and Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

BAE Systems sees record order backlog amid wars in Gaza and Ukraine

By Press Association
The company renewed its support services contract for the Eurofighter Typhoon jet with Saudi Arabia (Jane Barlow/PA)
The company renewed its support services contract for the Eurofighter Typhoon jet with Saudi Arabia (Jane Barlow/PA)

Weapons manufacturer BAE Systems saw its order backlog soar to a record of nearly £70 billion as countries around the world continued to try to build up their military capacity last year.

Amid wars in Ukraine, Armenia and Gaza the business said it had taken in £37.7 billion in new orders, meaning it now had £69.8 billion worth of vehicles, missiles, submarines and other equipment to deliver in the years to come.

The business said it now had “a high level of visibility of our revenues for many years to come”, with some of the programmes running “well into the next decade”.

This year’s orders included big deals for weapons systems which have been used on the battlefields in Ukraine.

Subsidiary Hagglunds agreed to sell 246 CV90-series infantry fighting vehicles to the Czech Republic in a £1.8 billion deal. The vehicles have been tested in Ukraine since Sweden donated 50 to the country’s armed forces.

Elsewhere, the new nuclear-driven submarines, called SSN-AUKUS, that BAE is producing for the UK and Australian navies was awarded an extra £4 billion by the UK’s Ministry of Defence.

It also renewed its support services contract for the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet with Saudi Arabia, a £3.7 billion deal which lasts until the end of 2027.

BAE’s results come three days before the two-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Since then, the company’s share price has soared, doubling in two years as many countries rush to update their defences.

BAE said it provided “support to our government customers and their allies to fulfil their primary obligations to keep citizens safe”.

Pre-tax profit rose to £2.3 billion from £2 billion a year earlier, BAE said.

Chief executive Charles Woodburn said: “We’ve delivered a strong operational and financial performance in 2023 and I’m extremely proud of the way our people have delivered cutting-edge equipment and services to our customers, working together with partners across our supply chain.

“Our performance, combined with our global footprint and record order intake, means we’re well-positioned for sustained growth in the coming years.”