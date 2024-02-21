UK customers being debanked over costs and reputation worries, MPs say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK customers being debanked over costs and reputation worries, MPs say

By Press Association
The MPs argued that reputational risks have become of ‘paramount importance’ for the banking sector (Alamy/PA)
UK banks could be wrongly labelling customer accounts as a fraud risk to cover up concerns about costs and their reputation, a group of MPs have argued in a study into debanking.

Some customers are being “wrongly categorised” and left in the dark when their accounts are shut down unexpectedly, they said.

The report, produced by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Fair Business Banking, argued that banks are more driven by profit and reputation, rather than tackling financial crime, when they decide to debank a customer.

It means that certain ethnic, industry or political groups are being “frozen out” of the UK’s banking system, the group said.

This is because their accounts can be problematic for a bank if they are perceived as higher risk, such as cryptocurrency firms, jewellers, bookies and politicians, according to examples given by the MPs.

The group also argued that reputational risks have become of “paramount importance” for the banking sector, in some cases over and above financial crime.

Figures from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) show that there were around 185,000 accounts closed in 2022 to 2023 due to financial crime reasons, up from about 72,000 in 2017 to 2018.

Banks said the reason for the rise is that they are getting better at identifying a potential crime, helped by advancements in automation and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

“This is unlikely to be the full story though,” the MPs argued.

“Too many banks remain open to banking high value customers even when there is a suspicion of economic crime.

“At the same time there is growing evidence that banks may be wrongly using the label of economic crime to offload customers merely because they represent little or no profit for the bank.”

MP William Wagg, the co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group, said that having a bank account “is an essential part of modern living and needs to be viewed as akin to utility, like water or electricity”.

The parliamentary group also called on the financial regulator to do more to make sure that people are not being debanked for the wrong reasons.

A spokeswoman for the FCA said: “Under the law, banks and building societies can make commercial decisions about which customers they serve.

“We have said before that it might be time to look at whether all individuals, businesses and organisations should have the right to an account but it would be for the Government and Parliament to legislate for that.

“Within our remit, we are clear that banks should treat individual customers fairly and act proportionately to tackle financial crime. If we find firms are not doing that, we will act.”