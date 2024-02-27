NHS cannot afford another year of stagnation, ministers warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS cannot afford another year of stagnation, ministers warned

By Press Association
The figures show large numbers of A&E patients are continuing to face waits well beyond the four-hour target (PA)
Scotland’s accident and emergency departments “cannot afford yet another year of stagnation”, ministers have been told.

Figures released on Tuesday show more than a third of people attending A&E waited longer than four hours in the week to February 18.

The statistics reveal 62.7% were seen and subsequently admitted, discharged or transferred within four hours, the same as the previous week.

The Scottish Government aims to ensure 95% of patients are seen within the four-hour target.

The proportion of people seen within 12 hours, however, dropped from 6.6% to 6.1%, with 1,539 people waiting half a day or more, while 13.9% of those in A&E waited more than eight hours, up from 13.6% the previous week.

Responding to the figures, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Waiting times appear to have stagnated at this low level with little sign of imminent recovery.

“The new Health Secretary needs to act now to reverse this, our NHS cannot afford yet another year of stagnation and no recovery.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton
Alex Cole-Hamilton said there is ‘little sign of imminent recovery’ (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane described the figures as “appalling” and claimed they “continue to be the shocking norm on the SNP’s watch”.

He added: “Successive SNP health secretaries – including Humza Yousaf and the disgraced Michael Matheson – have miserably failed to get a grip of a deepening crisis on the front line.

“Dire workforce planning and Humza Yousaf’s flimsy recovery plan means despite the best efforts of my dedicated colleagues, patients are suffering longer and longer waits at A&E.”

He said new Health Secretary Neil Gray “must get a grip” of the issues in the health service.

Mr Gray said: “The pressures being felt by our A&E departments are not unique to Scotland, with similar challenges being felt by emergency departments throughout the UK.

“Nevertheless, we know that A&E performance remains below the levels we all wish to see and we continue to work with boards to support delivery of sustained improvements.

“Our hospitals are reporting sustained pressures driven by high levels of occupancy and delayed discharge associated with high numbers of patients who are acutely unwell. However, additional pressures brought on by seasonal illness do appear to be easing.

“We recognise that waiting times are longer than we want them to be for some patients. Despite this, there are some signs of stabilisation across the system in recent weeks, and we hope to see pressure continue to ease in weeks to come.”