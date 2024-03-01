Three in 10 London pupils miss out on first choice of secondary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three in 10 London pupils miss out on first choice of secondary school

By Press Association
The overall number of applications for secondary school places in London dropped (Ben Birchall/PA)
Around three in 10 children in London missed out on a place at their top choice of secondary school, according to figures collated by London Councils.

The total number of applications for places at secondary schools in the capital fell compared to last year, in line with a general picture of decreasing applications across England.

Overall, 70.5% of children who applied to start at a London secondary school this autumn received an offer from their first preference, compared to 69.78% last year, figures show.

Meanwhile the total number of applications made was 90,348, a decrease of 2.48% compared to last year.

“A recent report by London Councils predicted a drop in demand of 4.3% for secondary school places over the next four years,” the group said.

“The decrease for pupils entering Year 7 translates to 4,040 places, roughly equivalent to 134 classes.”

The group said that a reduction in places, which impacts the amount of funding a school receives, will force schools to make “further difficult decisions” to balance their budgets.

In real terms, this could mean narrowing the curriculum, offering fewer after-school clubs or reducing the number of teaching and support staff.

“In some cases, school leaders and local authority leaders will have to make difficult decisions to merge or close schools,” London Councils added.

The group said application numbers were affected by a number of reasons, including the falling birth rate across London, the effect of the UK leaving the EU, and families leaving London due to changes in “circumstances and working patterns”.

A breakdown by London borough shows significant differences in the proportion of families securing their top choice, with nearly two in five youngsters missing out in some areas.

Hammersmith and Fulham had the lowest proportion of children getting their top choice at 62.47%, and in Lewisham just 63.24% secured their first preference.

Barking and Dagenham had the highest proportion of first preferences at 82.47%, followed by City of London where 77.78% secured their preferred school.

Ian Edwards, executive member for children and young people at London Councils, said: “It is positive that once again the overwhelming majority of London’s children have an offer from one of their preferred schools.

“Boroughs have worked diligently with schools to ensure there are sufficient places to meet the demand for school places across the capital, particularly in the context of falling school rolls and the impact this is having on some schools.”

He added: “London’s population has always ebbed and flowed, so it is likely that the birth rate will pick up in due course. However, it is difficult to predict when and if this will happen, so local authorities will have to work closely with communities, schools and other local services in the meantime to ensure that we don’t lose vital assets, such as schools, that we may need in the future.

“We remain keen to work with Government to respond to pressures surrounding secondary school places, ensuring that all London pupils have the best start in life.”