Five SAS soldiers facing murder probe over suspected jihadist’s death – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Five SAS soldiers facing murder probe over suspected jihadist’s death – reports

By Press Association
The Daily Mail reported that special forces chiefs believe troops in Syria used excessive force and should have arrested the suspect (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Daily Mail reported that special forces chiefs believe troops in Syria used excessive force and should have arrested the suspect (Ben Birchall/PA)

Five serving SAS soldiers are facing a murder investigation after the death of a suspected jihadist, according to reports.

The Daily Mail reported that special forces chiefs believe troops used excessive force and should have arrested the suspect, who was shot dead in Syria two years ago.

It has been reported that the Royal Military Police are investigating whether the man’s shooting was a war crime.

Soldiers allegedly believed the suspect was wearing a suicide vest and was intent on attacking British troops.

The Daily Mail reported that a primed bomb vest was later found in a nearby building.

Military bosses reportedly sent files to the Service Prosecuting Authority recommending murder charges against the five soldiers, according to the newspaper.

The report said the soldiers were watching a suspect jihadi compound at night, when suspects allegedly ran from the property shortly before a planned raid.

The newspaper said a jihadist was seen lying motionless behind a bush and he was shot several times at point-blank range.

The claims come as a public inquiry is looking at whether a special forces unit had a policy of executing males of “fighting age” who posed no threat in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2013.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said: “We hold our personnel to the highest standards and any allegations of wrongdoing are taken seriously.

“Where appropriate, any criminal allegations are referred to the service police for investigation.”