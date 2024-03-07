Tories and Labour in conspiracy of silence about post-election cuts – IFS chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tories and Labour in conspiracy of silence about post-election cuts – IFS chief

By Press Association
The Government is just about meeting its fiscal rules, but its current plans involve significant cuts that the IFS has questioned (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The Government is just about meeting its fiscal rules, but its current plans involve significant cuts that the IFS has questioned (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Both the Conservatives and Labour are engaged in a “conspiracy of silence” about public spending after the election, the head of the Institute for Fiscal Studies has said.

Paul Johnson, director of the respected think tank, said Wednesday’s Budget had not been transparent about the challenges facing the UK, pencilling in significant cuts to public spending for after the election without setting out what that would involve.

The prospective cuts are required to ensure the Government meets its fiscal rule to have debt falling in five years’ time, and involve cutting spending on unprotected departments – including courts, prisons and local councils – by around £20 billion, and cutting public investment by £18 billion a year in real terms.

They also assume that the “temporary” freeze on fuel duty will end, something that has not happened in the last 15 years.

Mr Johnson said: “Maybe that is possible, but keeping to these plans would require some staggeringly hard choices which the Government has not been willing to lay out.

“Indeed, we heard yesterday that the next spending review, in which these choices will have to be announced, will rather conveniently not happen until after the election.

“One only has to look at the scale of NHS waiting lists, the number of local authorities at or near bankruptcy, the backlogs in the justice system, the long-term cuts to university funding, the struggles of the social care system, to wonder where these cuts will really, credibly come from.”

While he was doubtful that the Conservatives would deliver their current spending plans, Mr Johnson also expressed scepticism that Labour would oversee significant cuts to public spending if it won the election.

He said: “Government and opposition are joining in a conspiracy of silence in not acknowledging the scale of the choices and trade-offs that will face us after the election.

POLITICS Budget
(PA Graphics)

“They, and we, could be in for a rude awakening when those choices become unavoidable.”

He went on to dismiss the Chancellor’s stated ambitions to abolish employees’ national insurance contributions and increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP without further detail on how they would be funded as “unlikely”.

He said: “Remarkably, Mr Hunt stuck with the claim that he wants defence spending to rise to 2.5% of national income ‘as soon as economic conditions allow’.

“Well, economic conditions allowed a £10 billion cut in NICs this year. So they could have allowed a £10 billion increase in defence spending instead.

“That would have just about met the target. Actions speak louder than words.”

On national insurance, he added: “This pledge to cut taxes by more than £40 billion goes in the same bucket as pledges to increase defence spending – not worth the paper it’s written on unless accompanied by some sense of how it will be afforded.”

Speaking to broadcasters on Thursday, Rishi Sunak declined to explain how he would fund an abolition of national insurance, saying people “trust me on these things” and that he would only cut taxes “responsibly”.