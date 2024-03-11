Minister denies Government ‘politicising’ extremism after call for consensus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister denies Government ‘politicising’ extremism after call for consensus

By Press Association
Tom Tugendhat (Danny Lawson/PA)
Tom Tugendhat (Danny Lawson/PA)

Tom Tugendhat has denied the Government is politicising extremism after three former Conservative home secretaries called for cross-party consensus in tackling the problem.

The security minister defended Rishi Sunak’s speech outside Downing Street earlier this month in which the Prime Minister warned of an increase in “disruption and criminality” in Britain.

It comes as Dame Priti Patel, Sir Sajid Javid and Amber Rudd were among signatories to a statement urging Labour and the Tories to “work together to build a shared understanding” of how to respond to the far right, Islamism and other groups.

Rishi Sunak press conference
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak giving a press conference in Downing Street, London (Aaron Chown/PA)

As Communities Secretary Michael Gove prepares to announce a new Government definition of extremism, the group warned parties not to use the problem to score political points in the run-up to an election.

During broadcast interviews on Monday, Mr Tugendhat said he “absolutely” agreed with the statement and it is “exactly what we’re doing”.

He said: “We’re making sure that extremism doesn’t spread hatred in our community.

“Now, of course we need ideas, of course we need a challenge of thought, but what we also need to do is make sure that people are safe in our country, and that they’re not led down the path of radicalisation.”

Asked whether he thought the Prime Minister had been politicising the issue in his speech outside Downing Street, Mr Tugendhat told Sky News: “No, I don’t. I think what the Prime Minister did was he set out the reality of what the British people are facing.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re Labour or Conservative, whether you’re Jewish or Muslim, whether you’re Christian or atheist.”

Mr Tugendhat declined to say whether he had echoed the Prime Minister’s suggestion that Britain was descending into “mob rule” in his own comments on extremism, telling BBC Breakfast: “We all speak in our own way and about various different issues.”

It comes as the Home Office announced more than £117 million of funding to protect mosques, Muslim schools and community centres from hate attacks over the next four years.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said the money, which will be spent on measures including CCTV cameras, alarms and fencing, would give “reassurance and confidence to UK Muslims”.

The announcement, which follows a £70 million package for Jewish groups, comes in response to concerns that the war in Gaza is fuelling division in the UK.

It was made at the start of Ramadan and will cover community sites across the UK.

The Government condemned a recent rise in reported anti-Muslim and anti-Jewish hatred and ministers have made it clear they expect the police to fully investigate all hate crimes and work with the Crown Prosecution Service to bring perpetrators to justice.