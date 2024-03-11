Tories put economy on track while Labour ‘U-turn on their U-turns’ – Lucy Frazer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tories put economy on track while Labour ‘U-turn on their U-turns’ – Lucy Frazer

By Press Association
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer opened the third day of debate on the Budget (James Manning/PA)
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer opened the third day of debate on the Budget (James Manning/PA)

The Conservative Government is putting the economy on track while the Labour Party “U-turn on their U-turns”, the Culture Secretary has said.

Opening the third day of debate on the Budget, Lucy Frazer told MPs her party is “backing working families and British businesses with tax cuts and tax breaks”.

Meanwhile, Labour’s Wes Streeting claimed he was being blinded by the “bright glow coming from the red-faced members opposite” as they pinch his party’s ideas.

Mr Streeting also argued that millions of low and middle income workers are being “dragged” into paying higher taxes as a result of the Budget.

Cabinet meeting
Lucy Frazer told MPs her party is ‘backing working families and British businesses with tax cuts’ (Lucy North/PA)

Speaking in the Commons, Ms Frazer said: “We are targeting funding where it is needed most, while the Labour Party talk the economy and indeed the rest of the country down, we’re backing working families and British businesses with tax cuts and tax breaks.

“While the Labour Party U-turn on their U-turns, we are putting our economy on track for new jobs, new growth and new investment. This Conservative Government has a plan, and that plan is working.”

Intervening earlier in her speech, Conservative former minister Sir Edward Leigh (Gainsborough) called for a long-term plan to protect pensioners because “you cannot just abolish national insurance and replace it with nothing, it can only be replaced with higher tax, which pensioners don’t benefit from”.

Ms Frazer replied: “What we want to do is reduce taxes on working people and it isn’t right that they have double taxation.

“But he will also know the importance of protecting pensioners, which is why throughout our time in Government we have protected pensioners and one of the key ways of doing that is through the triple lock.”

Wes Streeting
Labour’s Wes Streeting claimed he was being blinded by the ‘bright glow coming from the red-faced members opposite’ as they pinch his party’s ideas (Stefan Rousseau/PA Images)

Shadow health secretary Mr Streeting said the Conservatives’ “incompetence” over the past 14 years has “broken Britain’s economy”, adding: “It’s all there in black and white.

“The economy back in recession, the highest tax burden in 70 years, a record tax-raising Parliament, wages lower today than they were in 2010, households worse off than they were at the last election, a fall in living standards over an entire Parliament for the first time in history.

“And from next month a real terms cut per person in NHS funding at the point where the NHS is going through the worst crisis in its history.

“And what did this Budget contribute to that appalling record? Millions of low and middle income workers are being dragged into paying higher tax, and unprecedented levels of low wage, low skilled migration are damaging the economy – the Government could have fixed both problems but did not.”

Later in his contribution, he added: “The bright glow coming from the red-faced members opposite is blinding, but never forget, they criticised our policies, they criticised our costings, they’ve adopted our policies, they’ve adopted our costings, they don’t have any credibility left.

“That they have finally relented is further evidence that Labour is winning the battle of ideas again today. Never again can the Conservatives claim with a straight face that Labour doesn’t have a plan, they wouldn’t have the first idea what to do if they didn’t have our plans to pinch.

“In fact, it seems to me that today the Labour Party has replaced the IEA (Institute of Economic Affairs) as the Conservatives’ most influential and favoured think tank.”