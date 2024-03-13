UK economy returns to growth in January after dipping into recession By Press Association March 13 2024, 7:20am March 13 2024, 7:20am Share UK economy returns to growth in January after dipping into recession Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/politics/4920263/uk-economy-returns-to-growth-in-january-after-dipping-into-recession/ Copy Link The UK economy returned to growth at the start of the year, according to official figures (Victoria Jones/PA) The UK economy returned to growth at the start of the year, according to official figures, raising hopes that the country could be on its way out of a shallow recession. Gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have risen by 0.2% in January, following a decline of 0.1% in December, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. A strong month for retail sales helped drive growth in January, as well as improved activity for housebuilders following a downturn in the housing market. GDP grew by 0.2% in January 2024:▪️ services grew (+0.2%)▪️ production fell (-0.2%)▪️ construction grew (+1.1%)➡️ https://t.co/BI2AKHq15P pic.twitter.com/faOMPOvahB— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) March 13, 2024 It indicates that the economy could be turning a corner after dipping into a technical recession at the end of last year, with GDP declining by 0.3% over the fourth quarter. Liz McKeown, director of economics statistics at the ONS, said: “The economy picked up in January with strong growth in retail and wholesaling. “Construction also performed well with housebuilders having a good month, having been subdued for much of the last year. “These were partially offset by falls in TV and film production, lawyers and the often-erratic pharmaceutical industry. “Over the last three months as a whole, the economy contracted slightly.”