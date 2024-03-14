Government to provide more than £400k for empty homes revamp

Funding of more than £400,000 will be invested in bringing empty homes back into use, the Scottish Government has announced.

The Scottish Empty Homes Partnership will receive £423,000 from ministers in an effort to boost the country’s housing stock.

Working alongside councils, the partnership offers advice and support on how to return houses sitting idle to the market.

The housing minister announced the funding on Thursday (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The move was welcomed by prominent charity Shelter Scotland.

Housing minister Paul McLennan said: “Bringing empty homes back into use is one of the most cost-effective ways of increasing housing stock.

“However, we know the reasons why homes become, and stay, empty are complex and building relationships with owners is often key to unlocking them.

“That’s why I’m pleased to announce further funding for the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership to continue this important work.

“I want to see local authorities engaging with the partnership to explore all options to bring more homes back into use.

“This is essential if we are to address issues such as homelessness and the transition to net zero.

“In turn this supports the Scottish Government in its aims to provide warm, safe and secure housing for those in need.”

Meanwhile, Shelter chief executive Alison Watson said the body was “delighted” with the funding.

“Over the past year, as well as continuing to support the network of empty homes officers across Scotland, the partnership has supported several ground-breaking projects with third sector organisations and produced our strategic empty homes framework,” she said.

“The funding will allow us to continue with this work and encourage more local authorities to see empty homes as something that can make a real contribution to providing the affordable housing Scotland needs.

“We thank the Scottish Government for their continued support.”