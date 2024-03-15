Projects aimed at halting ‘alarming decline’ in species receive share of £25m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Projects aimed at halting ‘alarming decline’ in species receive share of £25m

By Press Association
The new funding will help to create and restore habitats for species like the water vole – the UK’s fastest declining mammal. (Ben Birchall/PA)
Projects that aim to restore saltmarshes, hedgerows and heathlands and halt the “alarming decline” in species are receiving a share of £25 million from the Government.

The Environment Department (Defra) said 20 projects will be given up to £3 million in grants to create or restore nature-rich landscapes across England, including schemes run by wildlife charities, farmers and community groups.

The projects will support more than 3,300 hectares of critical habitats for species like lapwings and dragonflies – a total area equivalent to the size of York.

Among the projects is one by Hertfordshire and Middlesex Wildlife Trust, which will receive £1.7 million to restore chalk rivers and create 49 hectares of wetland habitat across Hertfordshire.

The project aims to provide natural flood management and help to stop the decline of more than 109 different species such as water voles – the UK’s fastest declining mammal.

Groundwork Greater Manchester will receive £1.1 million to restore a range of grassland, riverbank, wetland and woodland habitats across the Medlock Valley, which will support species like willow tits, waxcaps and rare great crested newts.

The project will also work with volunteers to connect local communities to nature as part of their everyday lives.

And £1.5 million will be awarded to support a partnership in the North Wessex Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

This project will aim to restore chalk stream habitats, enhance wet woodlands, and improve chalk grasslands as well as plant a new flower-rich pasture, supporting pollinators and insects.

The grants, which are being delivered by The National Lottery Heritage Fund on behalf of Defra, come as part of Government efforts to achieve its target to protect 30% of land for nature by 2030.

Eilish McGuinness, chief executive at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Defra again to distribute funding for these projects, which will support nature recovery by helping to boost the quality and quantity of wildlife-rich habitats across England.

“This partnership will further our vision for heritage to be valued, cared for and sustained for everyone, now and in the future.”

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said: “The funding awarded today as part of our flagship Species Survival Fund will enable local authorities, landowners, farmers, and our protected landscapes organisations to restore nature at scale and provide valuable green jobs in the process.

“Only by creating bigger and better habitats for wildlife will we be able to halt the alarming decline in species.

“This fund will be a key plank in achieving our legally binding targets to halt species loss and protect 30% land for nature by 2030.”

Defra said the Species Survival Fund builds on the work of previous initiatives like the Green Recovery Challenge Fund, which helped to create jobs in nature recovery and conservation as the UK emerged from the coronavirus pandemic.