Universities minister fears ‘ghettoisation’ of Jewish students on UK campuses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Universities minister fears ‘ghettoisation’ of Jewish students on UK campuses

By Press Association
Robert Halfon the Conservative MP for Harlow speaks at a rally against antisemitism organised by the volunteer-led charity Campaign Against Antisemitism in Westminster (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Robert Halfon the Conservative MP for Harlow speaks at a rally against antisemitism organised by the volunteer-led charity Campaign Against Antisemitism in Westminster (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A minister is concerned that “ghettoisation” is occurring on university campuses which is preventing Jewish students from enjoying themselves.

Robert Halfon, minister for skills, apprenticeships and higher education, said antisemitism was a “major problem” across universities in the UK and incidents have surged since Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7.

Mr Halfon told MPs that there had been “horrific” incidents of antisemitism at universities across the country.

Addressing the education select committee on Tuesday, the higher education minister said: “I think it is a major problem across our universities.

“I fear that there is ghettoisation going on across universities, with Jewish students unable to do what they should be doing – having the best time of their life at university.”

When asked about antisemitism on campus, Mr Halfon, who is Jewish, told MPs: “It has been pretty horrific.

“Antisemitism was going up across our universities well before October 7. This isn’t just a result about the tragedy in the Middle East and the massacre of Jews and internationals on October 7.

“But since October 7, it’s gone up well over 200%.”

Mr Halfon said the Government was developing a “quality seal” in higher education, which will allow Jewish students to see how well a university tackles antisemitism, and it is considering an “expert advisor” on the issue.

I fear that there is ghettoisation going on across universities, with Jewish students unable to do what they should be doing – having the best time of their life at university

Robin Walker, chair of the education select committee, said he had heard “concerning” anecdotal evidence of some people choosing to study in Israel because they would not be comfortable studying in the UK.

Addressing these reports, Mr Halfon said: “I still believe that our universities are great places to go across the United Kingdom. I hope very much that Jewish students will not feel that they can’t go to our universities.”

He added that the Government will do “everything possible” to stamp out antisemitism.

University leaders also gave evidence to MPs on the committee on Tuesday as part of its inquiry into the impact of last year’s marking and assessment boycott on university students.

When asked about a reported decline in applications from overseas students, Professor Adam Fagan, vice president (education and student success) at King’s College London (KCL), set out factors which may deter some applicants – including security concerns about large demonstrations.

He told MPs: “I was in India two weeks ago and the question that came up from prospective applicants and their families interestingly was not about industrial action.

“It was about whether the UK is a hospitable place for international students and I absolutely reassured them that it was because I genuinely believe that.

“But certainly the pressures of living in London. They’re very cognizant of the huge demonstrations in the city that are taking place. So concerns about security, about the financial costs of a UK education, I think they are paramount.”