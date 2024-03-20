Majority view Holyrood positively but 80% want change, poll suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Majority view Holyrood positively but 80% want change, poll suggests

By Press Association
The poll was released on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
A majority of Scots believe devolution has been a positive thing but 80% want some kind of constitutional change, a poll suggests.

A survey done by the Diffley Partnership on behalf of the Holyrood Sources podcast spoke to 1,046 Scots between March 11 and 15, asking various questions about devolution.

The poll comes ahead of the podcast’s special looking back at 25 years since the creation of the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, featuring former first ministers Alex Salmond, Henry McLeish and Jack McConnell.

Some 56% of respondents to the survey said devolution has been positive, with 14% saying they viewed it as very positive.

Meanwhile just 26% of those asked said devolution had been negative, with 9% at the most extreme end of the scale – while 6% said they did not know.

The polling also asked how devolution should look within the next decade.

Just 20% said the parliament should have the same powers.

The same number of respondents said Holyrood should be scrapped altogether, while 22% said there should be more powers exercised in Edinburgh and 38% thought Scotland should be independent.

Respondents were also asked the degree to which they agreed that Holyrood had “served them well”, with 40% saying it had – 11% of whom strongly agreed – while 32% said it had not, 18% of which strongly disagreed.

Mark Diffley, the founder and director of the pollster, said: “As we mark 25 years of devolution, our poll breaks new ground in understanding the public view of its impact.

“In a time of significant distrust of the political class, it is notable that positivity about devolution outweighs negativity by more than two to one and that only one in five of us want to reverse the devolution process.

“However, decision-makers and politicians must note the more negative findings from the poll, including significant numbers who do not consider Holyrood or MSPs to be serving them well, and use this evidence to consider how better to connect devolution to the public.”

Andy Maciver, the former head of communications for the Scottish Tories and one of the podcast’s hosts, said the polling should be a “wake-up call” to MSPs that “devolution is tolerated, but it is not loved”.

“Those who believe in the concept of devolution need to accept that Holyrood has not delivered in the way people hoped it would,” he added.

“This 25-year anniversary is a good time to hit the reset button so that, when devolution reaches 50, it can be the institution we all hoped it would.”