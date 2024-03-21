Tory MP wonders if Rishi Sunak ‘dances like Hugh Grant’ in Number 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Tory MP wonders if Rishi Sunak ‘dances like Hugh Grant’ in Number 10

By Press Association
Conservative MP Nick Fletcher (Don Valley) also said that the speech given by Hugh Grant’s depiction of the Prime Minister in Love Actually made him feel ‘genuinely proud to be British’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
A Tory MP has said he wonders if Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “sings and dances” around 10 Downing Street, in the style of Hugh Grant’s character in the film Love Actually.

During a Westminster Hall debate, Conservative MP Nick Fletcher (Don Valley) also said that the speech given by Hugh Grant’s depiction of the Prime Minister in the film made him feel “genuinely proud to be British”.

Mr Fletcher began his debate on Easter, Christian culture and heritage by reading a definition of British culture, which he said reminded him of a scene from the 2003 romantic comedy.

He referenced two scenes including one in which the Prime Minister, David, portrayed by Grant, dances around Number 10 to the Pointer Sisters’ song Jump (For My Love).

Mr Fletcher told MPs: “Then I thought of a scene in the film Love Actually, there are a few scenes in there I don’t like. I won’t go into those quite now, but who can forget the one in Number 10.

“No, not the singing and dancing Prime Minister, do we think our Prime Minister sings and dances in there when he’s on his own?

“If I’m ever Prime Minister I can assure the House, I will. No, I’m not after your job Sir if you’re listening, I hope you are.

“The scene I mean is the one where Hugh Grant tells the US President what he thinks. He says ‘We may be a small country but we’re a great one too, the country of Shakespeare, Churchill, the Beatles, Sean Connery, Harry Potter, David Beckham’s right foot, David Beckham’s left foot come to that.’

“The first time I saw this I have to admit it brought a lump to my throat. I felt genuinely proud to be British.”

Hugh Grant during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening.
Hugh Grant portrayed the role of UK Prime Minister David in the 2003 film Love Actually (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He added: “But are they really our culture? I’m not so sure. Doesn’t everyone enjoy entertainment of some kind the world round? No, I think our culture goes back to those three words I spoke earlier, our Christian religious life.”

Mr Fletcher said that British heritage is “woven within our historic Christian past and is therefore extremely important not just to this place but to our nation as a whole.”

He also stated: “The Christian way of life that has enabled us to live in freedom in this wonderful country, and trust me it is a wonderful country.

“But it’s even more than this, much more. I believe it’s about a life with Jesus and what that life offers, not just to the individual but to society as a whole.”

Communities minister Felicity Buchan said the “imprint and influence of Christianity” was “unmistakable” on people’s lives in the UK, despite the country becoming increasingly secular.

She added: “Christianity has shaped this country’s history and we should take this opportunity to celebrate the impact that those inspired by its teachings have had on the work of our Parliament.”