£90m for housing payments will mitigate UK benefits cap – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

£90m for housing payments will mitigate UK benefits cap – minister

By Press Association
The fund will help households facing financial hardship (PA)
The fund will help households facing financial hardship (PA)

More than £90 million is being allocated to help local authorities support households facing hardship in 2024-25.

The funding is being supplied through the Discretionary Housing Payments (DHP) scheme and can be made to households where the local housing allowance does not cover their whole rent, or to families in hardship or struggling with housing costs.

The Scottish Government said it will also support those affected by the UK Government benefit cap or bedroom tax and those requiring a rent deposit.

The scheme comes under full Scottish Government control from Monday.

Housing minister Paul McLennan said: “This funding will help to bridge the gap between what people need in benefits from the UK Government, and what they actually receive.

“This can be the difference between a family thriving, or a family experiencing financial hardship.

Housing minister Paul McLennan
Housing minister Paul McLennan hailed the funding (PA)

“We are clear that this is the right thing to do to support households – but the Scottish Government should not be forced to step in and divert money from our own housing and anti-poverty policies because of UK Government welfare reforms.”

Satwat Rehman, chief executive of the One Parent Families Scotland charity, said: “The Scottish Government is to be commended for taking these mitigating measures as we recognise it continues to spend massive sums compensating for welfare cuts made the UK Government.

“Mitigating the benefit cap is absolutely the right thing to do. The increased funding and improved support for families affected by the benefit cap will be greatly welcomed by the many single parents who have been pushed into further hardship by this policy.

“Seventy-four per cent of all capped households in Scotland consist of single parents with children – 92% of whom are women.”

The charity has now urged the UK Government to scrap the benefit cap completely.

While responsibility for the DHP scheme was devolved in 2017, the Scottish Government said it was regulated by the UK’s Discretionary Financial Assistance Regulations 2001, with that provision being revoked in April.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We are spending over £30 billion in 2023/24 on housing support, which includes over £1.8 billion in Scotland.

“In recognition that some households may need additional support with housing costs, the UK Government continues to provide funding for Discretionary Housing Payments, which have been devolved to Scotland since April 2017.”

The UK Government added that the benefit cap ensures the welfare system remains “fair”.